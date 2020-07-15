Pakistan put in the request last year in keeping with U.N. regulations, which allows for money to be released — but carefully monitored — from frozen bank accounts belonging to individuals declared terrorists by the world body.

Pakistani officials did not reveal how many designated terrorists were on the list sent to the United Nations or how much money was released or the nature of the expenses for which the outlawed individuals required the money.

However, a diplomat confirmed that Hafiz Saeed, the founder of militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba and alleged organizer of the 2008 attack in Mumbai that killed more than 160 people, was on the list. Saeed is also on India’s most-wanted list.

The diplomat spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media about the details of the request or the U.N. decision.

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court convicted Saeed in February and sentenced him to 5½ years in jail. Instead of putting him in jail, however, Saeed was placed under house arrest.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

BML protester's statue replaces slave trader's

An artist has erected a statue of a Black Lives Matter protester atop the plinth in the English city of Bristol formerly occupied by a statue of a slave trader.

Marc Quinn created the life-size resin-and-steel likeness of Jen Reid, a protester photographed standing on the plinth after demonstrators pulled down the statue of Edward Colston and dumped it in Bristol’s harbor on June 7.

The statue, titled “A Surge of Power (Jen Reid),” was erected before dawn on Wednesday without approval from city officials.

Colston was a 17th-century trader who made a fortune transporting enslaved Africans across the Atlantic to the Americas on Bristol-based ships. His money funded schools and charities in Bristol, 120 miles southwest of London.

The toppling of his statue was part of a worldwide reckoning with racism and slavery sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May.

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees cast doubt on whether the new statue would be allowed to stay, noting that it “was the work and decision of a London-based artist.”

“The future of the plinth and what is installed on it must be decided by the people of Bristol,” Rees said in a statement.

— Associated Press

Airstrikes reportedly kill at least 7 civilians in Yemen: Airstrikes on Yemen's northern province of Jawf by a Saudi-led coalition killed at least seven civilians, residents and an official from the Houthi rebel movement said, in the third such incident since June as violence resurges in the war-damaged country. A spokesman for the coalition said the reports will be investigated. The alliance intervened in Yemen in March 2015 soon after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital, Sanaa. The conflict, largely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has killed more than 100,000 people.

Seoul to launch probe into allegations against late mayor: The city government of the South Korean capital, Seoul, said it will launch an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding Mayor Park Won-soon, who was found dead after one of his former secretaries filed a complaint claiming years-long abuse. Rescue workers found Park's body in a wooded area in northern Seoul on Friday, following a massive search after his daughter reported him missing. The allegations by his former secretary tarnished the reputation of Park, a liberal who built his career as a reform-minded politician and a champion of women's rights.

German police find 31 migrants hidden inside Turkish truck: The German news agency DPA said police and customs officers discovered 31 migrants hidden inside a refrigerated truck near Germany's border with the Czech Republic. The truck had a Turkish number plate and was also carrying fruit. The migrants were all male and were between the ages of 18 and 47, the public broadcaster MDR reported. They came from Turkey, Syria, Iran and Iraq. Dozens of migrants smuggled inside trucks have died over the past few years trying to enter the European Union.