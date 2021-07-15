In a show of force, a convoy of more than a dozen armored personnel carriers took soldiers Thursday into Gauteng, South Africa’s most populous province, which includes the largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria. Buses, trucks, airplanes and helicopters also were used for troop deployments to trouble spots in Gauteng and in KwaZulu-Natal province.
The violence erupted last week after Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for refusing to comply with an order to testify at a state-backed inquiry investigating allegations of corruption while he was president from 2009 to 2018.
The armed patrols have brought stability to Gauteng, but the unrest continued Thursday in KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma’s home province. There were renewed attacks on malls and factories, and warehouses were hit by arson.
— Associated Press
Thousands of flamingos die in drought in Turkey: Thousands of baby flamingos have died at Turkey's Lake Tuz in two weeks in a drought that environmentalists said was the result of climate change and agricultural irrigation methods. Drone footage of the saline lake in the central province of Konya showed dead flaminglets lying partly buried in dried mud. Lake Tuz is home to a flamingo colony where as many as 10,000 flaminglets are born every year. In 2000, Tuz was declared a specially protected area.
E.U. court rules employers can limit religious symbols: The European Union's top court ruled that employers may forbid the wearing of visible symbols of religious or political beliefs, such as headscarves. But the Luxembourg-based tribunal said courts in the bloc's 27 member states should weigh whether the ban corresponded to a "genuine need" on the part of the employer. They must also consider the rights and interests of the employee , it said. The case was brought before the Court of Justice of the European Union by two women in Germany who were suspended from their jobs for wearing Islamic headscarves. Both filed complaints before German courts, which in turn referred questions to the E.U. tribunal.
9 killed as Syrian forces hit last rebel enclave: Government rockets hit two villages in the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria, killing at least nine civilians, including three children, according to rescue workers and a war monitor. The United Nations' children's agency confirmed that three children were killed, calling it a "terrifying sign" that violence is returning to an area that has been under a cease-fire for over a year. The White Helmets, the volunteer group officially known as the Syrian Civil Defense, said guided missiles struck in Ibleen, in Idlib province, killing a woman, her daughter and a child. In eastern Idlib, at least six were killed, including a child, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The White Helmets also reported the strike, but said two children were among those killed.
U.S. editor jailed in Myanmar fears he has covid, lawyer says: An American journalist being held in prison in Myanmar told his attorney that he believes he has caught the coronavirus, but prison authorities deny he is infected. Danny Fenster, managing editor of the independent online news outlet Frontier Myanmar, was detained May 24 and charged with incitement as part of a crackdown on independent media by the military-installed government that took power in February. Fenster is being held in Yangon's Insein prison amid a coronavirus surge that Myanmar is ill-equipped to fight. His attorney said Fenster told him during an online video hearing that he is infected with the virus and has not received medicines he asked for. Insein began a two-week lockdown on July 8 amid the surge.
Israel arrests dozens of students in West Bank: Israel's military said it arrested dozens of Palestinian students in the occupied West Bank. The military said those arrested belong to a Hamas student group at Birzeit University and were "directly involved in terror activities." The statement provided no evidence to back up the claims. Israel and several Western countries consider Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, a terrorist group. Hamas said the students were simply paying a solidarity visit to the demolished home of a Palestinian who allegedly killed an Israeli and wounded two in a drive-by shooting in May. He was arrested days after the attack.
— From news services