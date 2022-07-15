World Digest: July 15, 2022

Gift Article Share

Historic heat spurs alerts, warnings Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Records are crashing in Europe as a bout of exceptional heat and humidity brings dangerous conditions, prompting weather alerts far and wide across Britain, France, Spain and Portugal. Temperatures have surged to as high as 117 degrees over the Iberian Peninsula, and the United Kingdom is forecast to see its hottest temperature ever recorded early next week.

Red “extreme” heat warnings have been hoisted in parts of the U.K. for the first time on record. Britain’s Met Office is describing the situation as a “national emergency,” warning that the heat will have “widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.”

The red warning covers much of central, northern, eastern and southeastern England, including London, both Monday and Tuesday.

The heat about to swell over the U.K. has been building over Portugal, Spain and France. Five of Portugal’s 18 districts were under red warnings Friday, with projected highs over 110 degrees in some areas. The majority of Spain and southern France are blanketed by warnings as well.

— Matthew Cappucci

Leader's resignation officially announced

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation was officially announced Friday by Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, days after Rajapaksa fled the country for Maldives and then Singapore. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is acting president, will continue in the position, the speaker said, with Parliament planning to select a new president within a week.

Also Friday, Sri Lanka’s top court barred two of the former president’s brothers, former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, from leaving the country until July 28. Activists had sought the action as they try to hold both accountable for their “illegal” and “arbitrary” acts resulting in the island nation’s severe economic crisis. Basil Rajapaksa had attempted to leave the country Tuesday but was blocked by airport officials.

— Niha Masih

Libyan groups agree to end oil blockade: Libyan tribal groups involved in a blockade of oil facilities have agreed with the new government-installed head of the National Oil Corp. to allow production and exports to resume, one of their leaders said Friday. The blockade by groups aligned with eastern commander Khalifa Hifter has reduced Libyan oil output by 850,000 barrels per day, NOC has said.

Colombian military kills FARC dissident leader: Nestor Gregorio Vera, who commanded a group of former Colombian rebels who rejected a peace deal and was best known by his alias Ivan Mordisco, died in an armed forces bombing this week, Defense Minister Diego Molano said Friday. Mordisco was killed, along with nine other fighters, last weekend in a jungle area of southwestern Caqueta province, Molano told journalists. Mordisco's death is the latest in a series of killings of ex-FARC leaders who rejected a 2016 peace deal with the government and instead formed two dissident factions which officials say are involved in drug trafficking and illegal mining.

Egypt pulling peacekeepers from Mali: The United Nations mission in Mali said Friday that Egypt will withdraw its troops from the West African county of Mali by mid-August, citing deadly attacks against its peacekeepers. Seven Egyptian peacekeepers have been killed in Mali so far this year, according to officials. Olivier Salgado, the spokesman of the U.N. mission in Mali, confirmed that Egypt will suspend its activities in Mali.

New wildfire erupts near destroyed Canadian town: Wildfire crews battled an out-of-control blaze Friday near the village of Lytton, British Columbia, which last year burned to the ground during a record-breaking heat wave, as western Canada's wildfire season starts to gather pace. The Nohomin Creek wildfire was discovered Thursday on the west side of the Fraser River, approximately 1 mile from Lytton, in the province's southern interior. It is the most significant wildfire in the province so far this year, according to BC Wildfire Service. By Friday morning the fire had grown to 1,235 acres, and 60 firefighters, supported by helicopters, were tackling the flames. Local authorities ordered the owners of 24 properties near the fire to evacuate.

