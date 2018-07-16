ITALY

Multi-nation deal lets migrants disembark

About 400 migrants aboard two border patrol ships disembarked at a Sicilian port Monday after a half-dozen European countries promised to take some of them in so Italy alone would not have to process all of the asylum claims.

Italy’s hard-line, anti-migrant government had kept the ships from docking at Pozzallo for two days, until other nations stepped up.

On Sunday, Germany, Spain and Portugal each agreed to accept 50 of the migrants, after similar offers by France and Malta. They were responding to a request by the Italian premier.

But not every country assented, with the Czech Republic rebuffing the appeal.

Italy has complained that it has been left alone to cope with the estimated 640,000 migrants who have arrived on its shores since 2014, most of them smuggled aboard boats and rubber dinghies from Libya.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has spearheaded Italy’s tough line on migration, said that the agreement to share the effort is just a temporary solution and that the ultimate goal is for Libya to be considered a safe enough place for migrants to be returned to.

International law requires that those rescued at sea be brought to a safe port; aid groups say Libya hardly constitutes that, given widespread torture and abuse reported by migrants in detention centers there.

— Associated Press

PAKISTAN

Criminal cases opened against Sharif's party

Ahead of next week’s national elections in Pakistan, criminal cases have been opened against nearly 17,000 members of the outgoing ruling party over breaking election rules, a police statement said Monday.

The 16,868 cases, which the statement said were registered in the eastern province of Punjab in the past four days, come after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party said police also detained hundreds of its members in the central city of Lahore.

The police statement did not specify which election rules were suspected to have been broken.

The party’s founder, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was sentenced in absentia on corruption charges and was jailed last week when he returned to the country seeking to revitalize the PML-N ahead of the July 25 vote.

The campaign has been riven by accusations that Pakistan’s powerful military is working behind the scenes to skew the contest in favor of former cricket hero Imran Khan.

Cases were also registered against 39 members from Khan’s movement, the police statement said. It said 270 people had been detained, but it did not specify their political party affiliation.

Meanwhile, officials said the death toll from a suicide attack on an election rally in southwestern Baluchistan province on Friday has risen to 149. As campaigning heats up, attacks across Pakistan have fueled fears of more violence.

— Reuters

Indonesian mob kills hundreds of crocodiles after man dies: A mob slaughtered nearly 300 crocodiles at a breeding ground in Indonesia's West Papua province in retaliation for the death of a local man, officials said. A total of 292 crocodiles were killed by hundreds of villagers over the weekend. The 48-year-old man was killed by crocodiles after he entered the area around the breeding pond, said the head of the local conservation agency.

At least 10 reported killed in Nicaragua violence: At least 10 people were fatally shot in Nicaragua as police and paramilitary groups attacked roadblocks set up by protesters demanding President Daniel Ortega's exit from office, a rights group said. Alvaro Leiva, director of the Nicaraguan Pro-Human Rights Association, said more than 20 people were wounded in weekend violence in several cities south of Managua, the capital. Protesters have maintained the blockades for weeks to pressure Ortega, who has rejected demands for early elections.

Gunmen kill 12 in northeastern Mali: A Tuareg leader said gunmen killed at least 12 civilians in Mali's northeastern village of Injagalane near the border with Niger. Fahad Ag al-Mahmoud, secretary general of the Tuareg defense group GATIA, said the attack was probably carried out by bandits associated with a criminal network active along the Mali-Niger border. A coalition of Tuareg rebel groups has been operating against extremist groups in the area.

— From news services