FRANCE

Top minister accused of lavish lifestyle quits

The No. 2 official in the French government resigned Tuesday after media reports that he has been living a lavish lifestyle at taxpayer expense, including hosting lobster and champagne soirees and ordering up exorbitant renovations of his ministerial apartment.

With the French “yellow vest” backlash against the elite political system still fresh in the public mind, support for Ecology Minister François de Rugy ebbed as the stories emerged.

Rugy, whose post is second in the cabinet after the prime minister, has been the object of criticism in the week since the investigative news site Mediapart reported that he and his wife hosted lavish dinners for friends while he was president of the lower house of Parliament. After his appointment in September as ecology minister, Rugy reportedly spent about 60,000 euros ($68,000) to refurbish his government apartment.

Living off the fat of the coffers of the French republic is nothing new. But the scandal surrounding Rugy gained special momentum because of President Emmanuel Macron’s bid to clean house. In September 2017, four months after taking office, he signed into law two measures to put morals into public life, fulfilling a campaign promise. The measures notably ban members of Parliament and the government from hiring family members and forces lawmakers to account for their spending.

— Associated Press

LIBYA

Officials: Bombed site full of migrants again

A detention center in Libya where an airstrike killed more than 50 people two weeks ago is filling with migrants again, despite calls from the United Nations to empty the compound and others like it near the front lines of the country’s civil war, and work reportedly has resumed at a nearby weapons workshop.

As of Tuesday, about 200 migrants filled the Tajoura center, which was emptied after the deadly July 3 airstrike, according to the U.N. refugee agency and two Libyan officials.

At the time, two men being held at the center said they had been forced to clean and repair weapons in the civil war pitting the Tripoli-based government backed by the United Nations against forces led by renegade commander Khalifa Hifter, who is allied with another government in the east. A third migrant who had been evacuated from the center said that the workshop was up and running again.

Hifter’s self-styled Libyan National Army has been waging an offensive against rival militias around Tripoli since April, and the government blamed him for the airstrike. In a warning in May about Tajoura, the United Nations said it feared detention centers were being used to store weapons. At least 53 migrants died in the airstrike.

Hifter’s forces said they were targeting a nearby military site, not the detention center.

— Associated Press

Deaths in South Asia flooding mount: Monsoon flooding and landslides are continuing to wreak havoc in South Asia, with the death toll rising to 78 in Nepal and authorities in northeastern India battling to provide relief

to over 4 million people in Assam state, officials said. In Bangladesh, more than 100,000 people were affected by flooding in the north. In Assam, officials said floodwaters have killed at least 19 people and brought misery to about 4.5 million. More than 85,000 people have taken shelter in government-run camps in 30 of the state's 33 districts, officials said.

Suspect charged in American scientist's slaying in Crete: A 27-year-old man was charged with murder and rape in the killing of an American scientist who disappeared on the Greek island of Crete and whose body was found in a tunnel. Crete police said a Greek man from the island confessed to the "violent criminal act," telling investigators he struck Suzanne Eaton with his car and abducted her intending "to commit sexual assault." Eaton, 59, disappeared July 2 while attending a conference in Crete.

Jordan names new envoy to Qatar: Jordan has appointed a new ambassador to Qatar, a step toward restoring normal ties two years after Amman withdrew its ambassador. Zeid al-Lawzi was named the new ambassador, according to a royal decree. The government also said it had accepted Qatar's nomination of Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jasem al-Thani as envoy to Amman. Amman downgraded its diplomatic representation in Qatar in June 2017 after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain scrapped all ties with the kingdom, accusing it of backing Islamist militants, which Doha denies.

— From news services