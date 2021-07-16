As army tanks rolled by the trashed Bridge City mall, Ramaphosa said the deployment of 25,000 troops would end the violence and rampant theft in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces.
More than 2,500 people have been arrested for theft and vandalism and 212 people have died, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, acting minister in the presidency, said Friday.
— Associated Press
LEBANON
Army chief urges need for chaos prevention
Lebanon’s army chief, Gen. Joseph Aoun, said Friday that the situation in the country was worsening and would deteriorate as a financial crisis stokes political and social tensions.
Lebanon is in the throes of an economic meltdown that is threatening its stability and has been dubbed by the World Bank as one of the deepest depressions of modern history.
Aoun spoke a day after veteran Sunni politician Saad Hariri abandoned efforts to form a government, plunging Lebanon deeper into crisis.
After Hariri’s announcement Thursday, protesters blocked roads in predominantly Sunni areas, burning tires and garbage, with some clashes resulting in one army soldier being injured.
— Reuters
Security Council asked for more troops for Mali: United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has asked the Security Council to authorize additional troops for the peacekeeping mission in Mali in response to rising violence by Islamist militants, according to a report seen by Reuters. Guterres made the proposal in a report to Security Council members that is dated July 15 but which has not yet been released publicly. He said additional personnel were needed to respond to Islamist militants, many tied to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, which have expanded their operations from their strongholds in the desert north into Mali's center and neighboring countries.
Iraqi officials claim killer of prominent analyst arrested: Iraqi police arrested a man in the killing of a prominent public commentator last year whose slaying sent shock waves through the country, officials said Friday. Iraq's prime minister declared that with the arrest, his government has fulfilled its promise to bring the perpetrators to justice. Hisham al-Hashimi, 47, was shot last July outside his home in Baghdad in a drive-by attack that involved two men on a motorcycle. The well-connected security analyst appeared regularly on Iraqi television and his expertise was sought out by government officials, journalists and researchers.
Officials now say no ban on animal sacrifice in Kashmir: Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir said Friday that there is no ban on the sacrifice of animals during the upcoming Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday, a day after the government asked law enforcers to stop the sacrifice of cows, calves, camels and other animals. Muslims traditionally mark Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, by offering special prayers and slaughtering livestock, usually a goat, sheep, a cow or a camel, to commemorate the Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith. The meat of the sacrificed animals is shared among family and friends and poor residents who can't afford a sacrifice.
— From news services