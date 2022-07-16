World Digest: July 16, 2022

Gift Article Share

Britons brace for 100-plus-degree heat Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The British government held an emergency response meeting Saturday to plan for record high temperatures in coming days after weather authorities issued their first-ever “red” warning for extreme heat. The alert covers large parts of England on Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, the U.K. Met Office, the country’s weather service, said Friday. The British heat record is 38.7C (101.7F), set in 2019.

Rail passengers and users of the London Underground subway system were being advised not to travel on Monday and Tuesday unless absolutely necessary. With children and older people considered particularly vulnerable to high temperatures, schools and nursing homes have been urged to take steps to protect students and older residents.

The alert comes as scientists say climate change is increasing the likelihood of exceptional heat waves in Britain, a country unaccustomed to such temperatures. Few homes, apartments, schools or small businesses in the country have air conditioning. Britain usually has moderate summer temperatures. Across the U.K., average July temperatures range from a daily high of 21C (70F) to a low of 12C (53F).

— Associated Press

Sudan declares curfew amid tribal clashes: Sudanese authorities have declared an overnight curfew in two towns in southeastern Blue Nile state, close to the border with Ethiopia, after several days of tribal clashes in which they said 31 people were killed. The regional government said 39 people had been wounded, 16 shops destroyed, and a night curfew declared in the towns of Damazin and Roseires. But three local residents told Reuters that clashes were continuing on Saturday in several locations and that state security forces were not deployed there.

U.N. expresses concern over deadly violence in Haiti: The U.N. human rights office expressed concern about rising violence around Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, saying 99 people have been reported killed in recent fighting between rival gangs in the Cite Soleil district alone. "We have so far documented, from January to the end of June, 934 killings, 684 injuries and 680 kidnappings across the capital," said Jeremy Laurence, spokesperson for the U.N.'s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. He added: "Over a five-day period, from 8-12 July, at least 234 more people were killed or injured in gang-related violence in the Cite Soleil area of the city." He said most of the victims "were not directly involved in gangs" but were targeted by them.

Rebels suspend talks with Chad government: Rebels in Chad said they will suspend their participation in talks with the government, raising doubt about their involvement in a national dialogue in August meant to be a precursor to long-awaited elections. The peace-building talks in Qatar were meant to ease tensions after interim president Mahamat Idriss Déby seized power following his father's death last year.

— From news services

