NICARAGUA

Ortega's security forces lay siege to key area

Nicaraguan police and armed pro-government civilians laid siege Tuesday to a symbolically important neighborhood that has recently become a center of resistance to President Daniel Ortega’s government.

Government forces began advancing on the Monimbo neighborhood of Masaya before dawn and, within several hours, had surrounded the area and pushed closer to single-story homes and artisan workshops about 16 miles southeast of the capital.

The neighborhood’s residents rose up against strongman Anastasio Somoza in the late 1970s during a revolution led in part by Ortega himself. But since protests against cuts to the social security system in mid-April became a broader call for Ortega to leave office, Monimbo has again become a center of the opposition.

The government has dismissed the opposition as delinquents attempting a coup d’état and wants to quell unrest in Masaya before Thursday’s three-month anniversary of the start of protests across Nicaragua. Thursday is also the 39th anniversary of Liberation Day, which marks the overthrow of the Somoza regime in 1979.

The government says more than 200 people have been killed since the unrest began.

— Associated Press

AFGHANISTAN

Attacks kill dozens; 54 freed from Taliban jail

An Islamic State suicide bomber killed 20 people in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, including a Taliban commander, while in southern Helmand province, a government commando unit freed 54 people from a Taliban jail, officials said.

In southern Kandahar province, the Taliban attacked a police checkpoint late Monday, killing nine officers and wounding seven, said a spokesman for the governor. A police spokesman said 25 Taliban fighters were killed and 15 wounded in the ensuing battle.

Afghanistan has faced intense attacks by the Taliban and the local Islamic State affiliate in recent times.

Meanwhile, in northern Afghanistan’s Sar-e Pol province, the provincial police chief said Tuesday’s attack by the Islamic State occurred as village elders met with Taliban officials. He said five of the 20 killed were Taliban members, including a commander.

In Helmand’s Musa Qala district, a commando unit stormed a jail late Monday that Taliban insurgents had been operating. The unit found and freed 32 civilians, 16 police officers, four soldiers and two military doctors, said a spokesman for the governor.

— Associated Press

HONG KONG

Independence party faces possible ban

Authorities on Tuesday told a political party that advocates independence for Hong Kong that it might be banned on national security grounds, in one of the most severe steps against separatist voices since the territory returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

In a letter to the leader of the Hong Kong National Party, 27-year-old Andy Chan, the territory’s security bureau said the group has three weeks to make a case for why it should be allowed to operate.

The party was founded in response to frustration about Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong. Despite a promise of autonomy, activists complain that the mainland’s influence over its elections is increasing.

Chan said the proposed ban may be tied to a trip he made to Taiwan this month in which he talked about the human rights situation in Hong Kong.

Chan and other pro-independence candidates were disqualified from 2016 elections to the Hong Kong legislature after they refused to sign a pledge saying the territory is an inalienable part of China.

— Associated Press

Mother Teresa's charity faces scrutiny: India has ordered inspections of all centers run by Mother Teresa's charity after a nun and a worker at one of its shelters were arrested on suspicion of selling a baby. The arrest followed a complaint by a couple that they paid $1,760 to a worker at a shelter run by the Missionaries of Charity in Ranchi, in eastern India. Police were investigating three other complaints.

Pakistan frees Norwegian journalist detained last week: A Norwegian journalist mistakenly arrested last week during clashes in Pakistan between police and backers of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been freed on bail, police said. Police had assumed that Kadafi Zaman, a journalist of Pakistani origin, was one of the protesters from Sharif's party. Zaman works for the Norwegian broadcaster TV 2.

— From news services