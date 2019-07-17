RUSSIA

U.S. teachers of envoys' children denied visas

Russia appears to be taking aim at a school that educates the children of foreign diplomats by denying visas to 30 incoming American staff members, or about a fifth of the faculty, the U.S. and British embassies said Wednesday.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the teachers should not receive visas in specially issued diplomatic passports as the school is a commercial enterprise and not part of the U.S. Embassy.

The English-language Anglo-American School was set up by the U.S., British and Canadian governments in 1949 and is managed as a nonprofit organization.

For years, American teachers at the school have arrived on diplomatic visas in diplomatic passports. There did not appear to be any similar visa blocks on teachers from other countries.

The spat appears to be part of a larger diplomatic dispute with Washington.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow is operating with a sharply reduced staff, after Russia expelled more than half of its personnel two years ago. That move was in response to U.S. sanctions slapped on Russia for its role in the Ukraine conflict and election interference. As a result, ordinary Russians have faced waits of almost a year to receive U.S. visas.

The expulsions continued last year, with tit-for-tat moves on both sides.

— Amie Ferris-Rotman

SUDAN

Military, protesters sign power-sharing deal

Sudan’s pro-democracy movement and the ruling military council signed a document early Wednesday that outlines a power-sharing deal, but the two sides are still at work on a more contentious constitutional agreement specifying the division of powers.

The signing ceremony marks an important step in the transition to civilian rule after the military overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir amid mass protests in April.

But the military appears to have the upper hand, after weeks of negotiations and a deadly crackdown last month in which security forces violently dispersed the protesters’ main sit-in.

The document signed Wednesday would establish a joint civilian-military sovereign council that would rule Sudan for a little over three years while elections are organized. A military leader will head the council for the first 21 months, followed by a civilian leader for the next 18.

It marks a significant concession by the protesters, who had demanded an immediate transition to civilian rule. The pro-democracy movement would appoint a cabinet, and the two sides would agree on a legislative body within three months of the start of the transition.

But negotiators have yet to agree on a division of powers between the sovereign council, the cabinet and the legislative body.

— Associated Press

Brother of Manchester Arena bomber arrested: A key suspect in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, which killed 22 people, was arrested at a London airport after being extradited from Libya, police said. Authorities believe Hashem Abedi, brother of suicide bomber Salman Abedi, played a major role in planning the blast, the deadliest in a string of attacks in London and Manchester in 2017. Salman Abedi blew himself up at the end of an Ariana Grande concert. The attack also wounded hundreds.

British Iranian woman held in Iran moved to psychiatric ward: A British Iranian woman imprisoned in Iran has been transferred to a hospital mental health facility, her husband said. Richard Ratcliffe said in Britain that his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, has been moved to the mental health ward of Imam Khomeini Hospital. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 40, was arrested in Iran in April 2016 and has been sentenced to five years in prison on spying charges, which she and her family reject.

Israeli minister apologizes for remarks on gays: Israel's education minister has apologized for remarks about homosexual "conversion therapy" and intermarriage among diaspora Jews that drew widespread criticism. Rafi Peretz wrote in a letter to the head of the Jewish Agency that his likening of marriage between diaspora Jews and non-Jews to a "second Holocaust" was "misplaced." The comment, made at a cabinet meeting, was leaked to the press last week. In another letter, this time to school administrators, Peretz said he "vehemently opposed" a controversial technique that seeks to convert gay men into heterosexuals after originally saying he supported it.

— From news services