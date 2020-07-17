An 83-year-old Marubo man died of covid-19 on July 5, Brazil’s special secretariat of indigenous health said five days later. Two other deaths were reported later by the independent indigenous Peoples’ Coordination.

Brazil says the 33,000-square-mile Javari Valley is home to numerous indigenous groups, 10 of them isolated people who often refuse contact with outsiders because of a history of disease and violence against them.

— Associated Press

TURKEY

French apology sought over naval standoff

Turkey’s defense minister said Friday that his country expects an apology from NATO ally France over a naval standoff in the Mediterranean Sea that prompted Paris to suspend its involvement in a NATO naval operation.

Turkey’s Hulusi Akar said France has yet to submit technical data to NATO to back its claims that a Turkish warship escorting a cargo vessel suspected of involvement in arms trafficking to Libya used targeting radar to illuminate the French frigate Courbet.

“We are still awaiting an apology from our French allies,” Akar said at an event at Istanbul’s Bogazici University.

France said it was acting on intelligence from NATO that the civilian cargo ship could be involved in trafficking arms to Libya. The Courbet was part of the Western military alliance’s operation Sea Guardian, which helps provide maritime security in the Mediterranean.

Turkey has accused France of lying, and insists that the French navy acted aggressively.

— Associated Press

Video of black man's arrest puts London police in spotlight: One London police officer was suspended and another given restricted duties after a video of an arrest appeared to show an officer kneeling on a black man's neck. Footage of the arrest in north London on Thursday shows two officers holding down the handcuffed man. At the beginning of the 2-minute, 20-second clip, one of the officers appears to be applying pressure to the man's neck with his knee. The officer's hand is on the head of the man, who is on pavement lying on his side. "Get off me . . . get off my neck," the struggling man can be heard shouting in the video that appeared on social media. "I haven't done anything wrong, get off my neck." The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which oversees complaints involving the police forces in England and Wales.

Iraq faces water shortages as river flows drop, official says: The Iraqi minister of water resources said his country will face severe water shortages if agreements are not forged with neighboring Turkey over Ankara's irrigation and dam projects that have decreased river inflows to Iraq's parched plains. Descending from the mountains of southeast Turkey and coursing through Syria and then Iraq before emptying in the Persian Gulf, the Tigris and Euphrates rivers are Iraq's main water source and essential for agriculture. But tensions have mounted over the years as Turkey pressed ahead with dam projects to meet its domestic electricity demands. In turn, this has impacted water flows into Iraq. Measurements of inflows from the border with Turkey in northern Iraq were 50 percent below average this year, Iraqi Water Resources Minister Mahdi Rashid al-Hamdani said. This year also saw a reduction in annual rainfall by 50 percent compared with last year, he said.

Dutch king may stop using carriage lauding colonial past: Dutch King Willem-Alexander may stop using a ceremonial horse-drawn carriage with images celebrating the Netherlands' rule over its former colonies, he said, after an upsurge in criticism of the "Golden Carriage." The gilded wooden carriage was built in 1898 and has a panel called "Tribute of the Colonies," which shows black and Asian subjects bringing offerings to a white woman on a throne representing the Netherlands. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in June he was aware that the carriage, which has been undergoing restoration since 2015, "summons emotions," but added: "It's all part of our history."