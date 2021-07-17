Taliban fighters have made major advances as U.S. forces pull out after 20 years of war, a security headache for Moscow which fears refugees may be pushed into its Central Asian backyard and its southern defensive flank destabilized.
The newspaper said this could involve the exchange of information obtained using drones but that there had been no concrete response from the U.S. side. The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
— Reuters
Tigray rebels release 1,000 Ethiopian government soldiers: Rebel forces in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region have released about 1,000 government soldiers captured during recent fighting, as both sides prepared for a showdown over contested land in the west of the region. "More than 5,000 (soldiers) are still with us, and we will keep the senior officers who will face trial," Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People's Liberation Front, told Reuters.
Iran says nuclear talks will have to wait on new president: Iran's chief nuclear negotiator says the next round of talks in Vienna must wait until the new Iranian administration takes office in early August. "We're in a transition period as a democratic transfer of power is underway in our capital. Vienna talks must thus obviously await our new administration," Abbas Araghchi said on Twitter.
Gunmen abduct 60 in latest raid in northwest Nigeria: Gunmen abducted at least 60 people and killed one person in northwestern Nigeria after riding motorbikes into five villages and firing sporadically into the air, a police official and several residents said. Nigeria is battling an increase in armed robberies and kidnappings for ransom. The latest kidnapping took place in Zamfara state overnight on Friday and gunmen shot and killed a village head, a police official and council member for the area said.
Venezuelan activist takes refuge in Chilean embassy: Venezuelan opposition activist and former mayor Emilio Grateron has taken refuge in the Chilean diplomatic residence in Caracas. Security forces this past week arrested opposition leader Freddy Guevara as well as other activists of opposition party Popular Will, accusing some of them of being involved in gang violence.
— From news services