World Digest: July 17, 2022

Ex-Khashoggi attorney gets 3 years in prison Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The United Arab Emirates has sentenced a U.S. citizen and former attorney for Jamal Khashoggi — the dissident Saudi journalist who was killed at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018 — to three years in prison on charges of money laundering and tax evasion. Asim Ghafoor was also ordered to pay a fine of $816,748, the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported over the weekend, adding that he would be deported after he completed his sentence.

The UAE framed Ghafoor’s arrest as a coordinated move with the United States to “combat transnational crimes.” UAE state-run media said U.S. authorities had requested the UAE’s help with an investigation into Ghafoor’s alleged tax evasion and suspicious money transfers in the Emirates.

Ghafoor’s U.S.-based attorney, Faisal Gill, cast doubt on that claim, saying, “If the U.S. had anything against him, why wouldn’t they just deal with it in the U. S.?”

The autocratic Gulf Arab sheikhdom announced the prison sentence a day after Washington-based human rights watchdog Democracy for the Arab World Now raised alarm about its board member’s arrest at Dubai International Airport.

DAWN said Ghafoor was in transit to Istanbul on Thursday when plainclothes security agents scooped him up and sent him to an Abu Dhabi detention facility before he could change planes.

The U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

— Associated Press

Minister sparks furor over LGBTQ remarks

Pressure is mounting on a French government minister to quit over comments about homosexuality and LGBTQ people, in the latest challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership.

Caroline Cayeux’s remarks have hurt and angered many, including her colleagues, and prompted broader discussion around persistent discriminatory attitudes of people in power.

More than 100 prominent figures published an appeal Sunday in the newspaper Journal du Dimanche questioning why she was still in government.

Cayeux was asked in an interview last week about her opposition to a 2013 law authorizing same-sex marriage and adoption and comments at the time saying they were “against nature.” Speaking Tuesday to broadcaster Public Senat, she said she was being wrongly painted as prejudiced.

“I maintain my remarks. I always said that if the law were voted, I would apply it,” she said. “I have a lot of friends among all those people, and I’m being targeted by an unfair trial.”

The remarks set off shock waves among LGBTQ people and others, and led to calls for her resignation. A legal complaint was filed against her for public insult.

Cayeux then tweeted her regrets, saying her words were “inappropriate,” and sent a letter to anti-discrimination groups to apologize.

The issue has divided the government at a time when Macron is politically weakened after losing his majority in Parliament.

— Associated Press

Marburg outbreak declared in Ghana: The World Health Organization has declared Ghana's first outbreak of the Ebola-like Marburg virus disease after labs confirmed the infections in two cases announced this month. The disease, an infectious hemorrhagic fever in the same family as Ebola, is spread to people by fruit bats and transmitted among people through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected people and surfaces, the WHO said. More than 90 contacts, including health workers, have been identified and are being monitored, the WHO said.

12 killed in Darfur floods: Flash floods triggered by seasonal torrential rains in Sudan's western Darfur region killed at least 12 people, the United Nations and an aid group said. According to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, at least 9,336 people have been affected by heavy rains and flooding in the provinces of South Kordofan, South Darfur, White Nile and Kassala since the beginning of the rainy season in June.

12 dead, thousands evacuated in China floods: Flash floods in southwest and northwest China have left at least a dozen dead and put thousands in harm's way, state media reported. The rains come amid a heat wave in parts of the country, including eastern Zhejiang province and the city of Shanghai, with temperatures soaring as high as 42 degrees Celsius (107 Fahrenheit) last week. Experts say such extreme weather events are becoming more likely because of climate change.

— From news services

