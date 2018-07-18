IRAN

Nuclear chief: Uranium stockpile has doubled

Iran continues to acquire uranium and is close to finishing a factory where it can build more centrifuges to enrich it, the country’s nuclear chief said Wednesday, adding that its uranium stockpiles have nearly doubled in the past few years.

The comments by Ali Akbar Salehi, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, came as Tehran is in talks with major powers on preserving a 2015 deal meant to keep the country from developing nuclear weapons after President Trump’s announcement in May that he was pulling the United States out of the accord.

Salehi said on state television that Iran has imported about 400 tons of yellowcake uranium since the 2015 deal, bringing its stockpile to between 900 and 950 tons — up from 500 tons.

Since the 2015 deal, Iran has purchased yellowcake from Kazakhstan and Russia, as well as mined its own domestically. The accord allows for that but limits Iran’s enrichment of uranium to 3.67 percent, enough to use in a nuclear power plant but far lower than the 90 percent needed for an atomic weapon.

— Associated Press

JAPAN

First antismoking law enacted, is seen as lax

Japan on Wednesday approved its first national legislation banning smoking inside public facilities, but the watered-down measure excludes many restaurants and bars and is seen as toothless.

The new law aims to reduce the risks of secondhand smoking ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics amid international calls for a smoke-free Games. But ruling-party lawmakers with ties to the tobacco and restaurant industries opted for a weakened version.

The upper house of the legislature approved and passed the measure into law Wednesday. It was approved earlier by the lower house.

Last month, Tokyo separately enacted a stricter ordinance banning smoking at all eateries with employees. The ordinance will cover about 84 percent of Tokyo restaurants and bars.

The new antismoking law allows many exceptions. It bans indoor smoking at schools, hospitals and government offices. Smoking will be allowed at existing small restaurants. Larger and new restaurants must limit smoking to designated rooms.

Violators can face fines — up to 300,000 yen ($2,700) for smokers and up to 500,000 yen ($4,500) for facility managers.

The law will be implemented in phases through April 2020.

About 15,000 people, mainly women and children, die annually because of secondhand smoke in Japan, according to government and World Health Organization estimates.

— Associated Press

CYPRUS

19 suspected migrants dead as boat capsizes

Nineteen people drowned when a boat loaded with as many as 150 people who were thought to be migrants capsized off the northern coast of Cyprus, a Turkish Cypriot official said Wednesday.

Tolga Atakan, the transport minister in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus, said rescue crews were searching for 25 missing passengers in an area where a cargo ship reported spotting people in the water.

The Turkish coast guard said it rescued 103 passengers and took them to Turkey. One seriously injured person was being treated in the northern part of Cyprus’s capital, Nicosia, Atakan said.

Thousands of Europe-bound migrants have tried to cross the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa this year, a dangerous journey often made in overcrowded vessels procured by human smugglers.

— Associated Press

Flights between Ethi­o­pia and Eritrea resume after 20 years: Ethiopia's national carrier made its first regular passenger flight to neighboring Eritrea since a war two decades ago, underlining a surprise rapprochement between the former foes. The Ethiopian Airlines flight left the capital, Addis Ababa, and landed in Asmara, Eritrea's capital. The diplomatic thaw in one of Africa's longest-running conflicts began last month when Ethiopia's new prime minister fully accepted a peace deal that ended the 1998-2000 war with Eritrea.

Extremist convicted of plotting to kill Theresa May: An extremist loyal to the Islamic State group was found guilty of plotting to kill British Prime Minister Theresa May. Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, was convicted of planning to bomb the entry gates to her residence and office, kill the guards there and then attack May with a knife or gun. He was arrested in November after he collected a backpack he thought contained explosives.

— From news services