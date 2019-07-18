ARGENTINA

Hezbollah placed on terror list; assets frozen

Argentina’s government on Thursday branded Hezbollah a terrorist organization and froze its assets, 25 years to the day after a bombing blamed on the Lebanese-based group destroyed a Jewish community center in the Argentine capital, killing 85 people.

Argentina’s Financial Information Unit took the step a day after President Mauricio Macri’s government created a list of terrorist organizations to help coordinate actions with other nations and as Argentina held memorial services for victims of the attack.

The unit noted that in addition to the 1994 attack on the Argentine-Israelite Mutual Association in Buenos Aires, Hezbollah has been blamed for a 1992 attack on the Israeli Embassy in Argentina that killed 29 people. Hundreds were injured in both bombings.

“At the present time, Hezbollah continues to represent a current and active threat,” the unit said.

It is not clear what effect the ruling will have or how many assets Hezbollah might have in Argentina. The group already has been put on terrorism lists by the United States, the European Union and several others.

At midmorning Thursday, sirens rang across the Argentine capital in honor of the victims of the 1994 attack, the nation’s worst.

Argentine prosecutors accuse Iranian officials of plotting the attack and say Hezbollah operatives carried it out. But nobody has been convicted despite years of tangled investigations.

— Associated Press

PHILIPPINES

Sedition case filed against vice president

Philippine police filed sedition and other criminal complaints Thursday against the vice president, three opposition senators, four Roman Catholic bishops and other critics of President Rodrigo Duterte over allegations that they were plotting to destabilize his administration.

Vice President Leni Robredo and the others have long denied the allegations, made by a formerly detained crime suspect who claimed that he plotted with them.

The Justice Department said it received the complaints from the national police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, a group critical of Duterte, said the allegations “smack of political persecution and shotgun repression on its face using again the legal system as a potent political weapon through the law of rulers.”

In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately. Robredo, who has long criticized Duterte over his bloody crackdown on illegal drugs and his sexist remarks, is next in the line of succession if Duterte loses the presidency before his term ends in 2022.

The formerly detained crime suspect, Peter Joemel Advincula, alleged that he plotted with the accused to discredit Duterte, his family and other officials by linking them to drug syndicates.

Duterte is known for his temper and outbursts against critics, especially those who have raised alarm over his drug war, which has claimed the lives of at least 6,600 mostly petty drug suspects, based on police records.

— Associated Press

3 sentenced to death in slaying of Nordic women in Morocco: A Moroccan court has convicted and sentenced to death the three main defendants in the trial over the brutal slaying last year of two Scandinavian women hiking in the Atlas Mountains. A fourth suspect, who fled the scene, was given life in prison. The court handed 19 accomplices jail terms ranging from five to 30 years. Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway, and Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark, were knifed to death in December. The slayings were recorded on video and posted online. The men claimed allegiance to the Islamic State militant group.

Assange drops appeal of 50-week sentence for jumping bail: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has dropped an appeal of his 50-week prison term for jumping bail in Britain. Assange is jailed in London's Belmarsh Prison at the same time as he fights extradition to the United States on espionage charges. He jumped bail in 2012 when he sought refuge in the Ecuadoran Embassy in London rather than turn himself in to British authorities for extradition to Sweden to answer questions about sexual misconduct allegations. Assange lost his asylum status in April and was arrested by British police.

India reschedules moon mission launch: India's space agency said it will launch a spacecraft to the south pole of the moon on Monday after suspending an attempt this week. The Indian Space Research Organization said the Chandrayaan-2 launch is now set for 2:43 p.m. Monday. The earlier launch attempt was called off less than an hour before the 640-ton, 14-story rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-2 was to lift off. ISRO said the cause of the previous technical snag had been identified and corrected.

Libya's U.N.-allied government says lawmaker was abducted: Libya's U.N.-backed government has accused forces loyal to a renegade military commander battling to capture Tripoli of abducting a lawmaker known for her critical views of his military operations. The Tripoli-based government — at odds with commander Khalifa Hifter and a rival, east-based administration — said it is worried about Seham Sirqiwa's fate. She has reportedly disappeared from her house in the eastern city of Benghazi, the stronghold of Hifter's self-styled Libyan National Army. Sirqiwa is a lawmaker in the east-based parliament.

— From news services