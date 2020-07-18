A criminal motive was suspected, said Pierre Sennes, the Nantes public prosecutor, because the fire had three separate starting points throughout the large cathedral — whose construction began in the 15th century and was completed four centuries later. But he also noted that "the first observations did not find traces of a break-in."

AD

— James McAuley

IRAN

Black box of downed airliner sent to France

Iran has sent the black box of the Ukrainian passenger jet that its armed forces mistakenly shot down in January to France for reading, according to an Iranian semiofficial news agency.

AD

The ILNA report did not elaborate on why Iran sent the black box to France. Boeing is an American company, and Iranian experts needed a converter to recover data from the black box, but the United States opposed providing it to Iran.

Iran accidentally shot down the Boeing 737-800, killing all 176 people aboard, after mistaking it for an incoming missile. Iranian armed forces had been bracing for a counterattack after launching missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq in response to the killing of a top Iranian commander, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in a U.S. strike earlier in January.

AD

— Associated Press

European leaders threaten sanctions over Libya: The leaders of France, Germany and Italy are threatening for the first time to use sanctions against countries that continue to violate a United Nations arms embargo on Libya. While the leaders did not specify which countries they were referring to, Turkey has intervened decisively in recent weeks in Libya, providing air support, weapons and allied fighters from Syria to help the internationally recognized government based in Tripoli repel a year-long assault by the forces of eastern commander Khalifa Hifter, who has received support from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

AD

Mexico investigates video showing paramilitary force: Mexico's top security official says authorities are investigating a video showing dozens of combat-uniformed gunmen posing with military-grade weapons and armored pickup trucks, some painted with the initials of the Jalisco drug cartel, in what appears to be a show of power. In the video posted to social media, several dozen masked men are heard shouting that they are "people of Mencho," a nickname used by Jalisco New Generation Cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera. Almost all were wearing bulletproof vests and wielding assault weapons, including machine guns and sniper rifles.

AD

Fighting in Congo leaves at least 43 dead: Days of fighting between armed groups in villages in Congo's South Kivu province killed at least 43 people, many of them women and children, residents said Saturday. At least 40 others disappeared after members of the armed group known as Ngumino attacked the village of Kipupu on Thursday while they were being pursued by the Mai Mai rebel group, according to the coordinator of South Kivu civil society groups, Andre Byadunia.

Flooding in China leaves at least 14 dead: At least 14 people have died in the latest round of seasonal rains and flooding in southern China, as soldiers and workers built makeshift barriers to keep the Yangtze River at bay. Three floodgates of the Three Gorges Dam were opened as the water level behind the massive dam rose more than 50 feet above flood level, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.