Last week, there was an outcry when prosecutors referred Hossam Bahgat, a leading investigative journalist and human rights advocate, to trial. Bahgat said he was accused of insulting Egypt’s election authority, spreading false news alleging electoral fraud, and using social media to commit crimes.
The accusations stem from a tweet Bahgat wrote accusing the election authority’s chairman of mishandling last year’s parliamentary vote, he said.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned Bahgat’s indictment and the detention and harassment of Egyptian civil society leaders, academics and journalists under Sissi.
“We’ve communicated to the Egyptian government our strong belief that individuals such as Hossam Bahgat should not be targeted for expressing their views peacefully,” Price said.
Egypt has waged a wide-scale crackdown on dissent in recent years, jailing thousands of people, mainly Islamists, but also secular activists involved in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.
— Associated Press
AFGHANISTAN
Envoy, other officials pulled from Islamabad
Afghanistan has withdrawn its ambassador and other diplomats from Pakistan’s capital after the kidnapping of the ambassador’s daughter, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said Sunday, a new blow to relations at a sensitive time for the Afghan peace process.
The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was seized Friday and held for several hours by unknown assailants, who left her with injuries and rope marks. Pakistani authorities have said they are investigating.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry called Afghanistan’s decision “regrettable” and said it hoped that the Kabul government would reconsider.
Pakistan is considered a key player in the peace process in Afghanistan, where Taliban insurgents have taken over territory in the weeks since President Biden announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops by Sept. 11.
The neighboring countries have long had frosty ties. Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of allowing safe havens for the Taliban, while Islamabad accuses Kabul of permitting militants to use its territory to carry out attacks on Pakistan.
— Reuters
Landslides after heavy rains kill at least 30 in Mumbai: At least 30 people died in three Mumbai suburbs after several houses collapsed when heavy rain triggered landslides, officials said. Forecasts of further downpours could force authorities to relocate people living in danger zones. Several areas of Mumbai have been hit by floods because of heavy rainfall over a 24-hour period, crippling India's financial capital. The megacity and the coast of the western state of which it is capital — Maharashtra — are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next four days, the weather department said.
13 killed in Kenyan fuel tanker explosion: A fuel tanker exploded in western Kenya while people were siphoning fuel from it, killing 13 people, police said. Residents started siphoning fuel from the tanker after it was involved in a crash with a trailer in Siaya County, a police official said. Despite warnings from authorities of the dangers of siphoning after the deaths of hundreds in previous incidents, many poverty-stricken Kenyans continue to do it, saying they have no choice.
4 suspected Islamic State fighters, families repatriated to North Macedonia: Four suspected former Islamic State militants and their families have been repatriated to North Macedonia, the government said. The 23-member group, including five women and 14 children, were transferred from Syria and Iraq. The four men were put in custody pending trial. The government said this is the last group of former Islamic State fighters and their families repatriated in North Macedonia.
— From news services