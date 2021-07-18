Landslides after heavy rains kill at least 30 in Mumbai: At least 30 people died in three Mumbai suburbs after several houses collapsed when heavy rain triggered landslides, officials said. Forecasts of further downpours could force authorities to relocate people living in danger zones. Several areas of Mumbai have been hit by floods because of heavy rainfall over a 24-hour period, crippling India's financial capital. The megacity and the coast of the western state of which it is capital — Maharashtra — are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next four days, the weather department said.