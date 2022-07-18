World Digest: July 18, 2022

Gift Article Share

U.S. says it did not seek lawyer's arrest Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday that the United States is requesting “additional information” from the United Arab Emirates about the arrest of Asim Ghafoor, a U.S. citizen and former attorney for slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The UAE sentenced Ghafoor over the weekend to three years in prison on charges of money laundering and tax evasion after an in-absentia conviction sometime in the past, according to the Associated Press.

The UAE said Saturday that U.S. authorities had requested UAE help with an investigation into Ghafoor’s alleged crimes. Price, however, said the United States did not seek Ghafoor’s arrest and conveyed to the UAE its expectation that he “be afforded a fair and transparent legal process and that he be treated humanely.”

Ghafoor’s attorney, Faisal Gill, said his client had not heard anything about his conviction in the UAE before his arrest or seen any documentation for the charges. Ghafoor was not facing any criminal charges in the United States, Gill said.

Ghafoor had represented Khashoggi, who was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018. When asked about the basis for Ghafoor’s arrest, Price said, “We see no indication at this point that his detention has anything to do with his association with Jamal Khashoggi, but we’re still gathering information.”

When asked whether the United States had requested that the UAE investigate Ghafoor in the first place, Price referred the question to the Justice Department.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said the agency “does not publicly comment on communications with foreign governments on investigative matters, including confirming or denying the very existence of such communications.”

— John Hudson and Kareem Fahim

Drug lord's extradition to U.S. to be delayed

The extradition of drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero, captured in the mountains of northwest Mexico, will not happen quickly, according to a judge’s ruling published Monday.

The judge issued what amounts to an injunction preventing Caro Quintero from being sent to the United States without going through the formal extradition process.

After Caro Quintero’s arrest Friday, the U.S. government said it would seek his “immediate extradition.” That process began Saturday, but, as expected, Caro Quintero’s attorneys intervened.

The man allegedly responsible for the murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985 was captured in the state of Sinaloa. Few details about the capture have been made public.

Caro Quintero had blamed Camarena for a raid on a marijuana plantation in 1984. The next year, Camarena was kidnapped in Guadalajara, allegedly on orders from Caro Quintero. His tortured body was found a month later.

— Associated Press

Quake in Afghanistan injures 10: An earthquake shook a remote area of Afghanistan, injuring at least 10 people, a Taliban official said. It struck in the same eastern region where an earthquake last month killed hundreds of people. The U.S. Geological Survey said the latest quake had a magnitude of 5.1. Last month's temblor ignited yet another crisis in the struggling country, underscoring the Taliban's limited capabilities and international isolation. United Nations officials said at the time that 770 people were killed; the Taliban put the death toll at 1,150.

Dutch court jails 2 for 5 years for attack on reporter: A Dutch court sentenced two men to five years in prison on charges of attempted murder and arson for throwing a molotov cocktail into a journalist's home last year. The court said the men carried out the attack because one objected to what he considered the negative tone of the reporter's coverage of protests over coronavirus lockdown measures. Nobody was injured in the attack, but the reporter, Willem Groeneveld, said in a victim impact statement that since the attack "he has always been on his guard and feels partly deprived of his journalistic freedom," the court said.

— From news services

