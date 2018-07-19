MACEDONIA

Declaration supporting NATO bid is adopted

Macedonia’s parliament on Thursday adopted a declaration supporting the country’s bid to join NATO, after the alliance formally invited it to join once it fully implements a deal recently signed with neighboring Greece that will change its name to North Macedonia.

All 76 lawmakers present in the 120-member parliament voted in favor of the declaration, including the conservative opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, which has strongly objected to the name deal. The name agreement with Greece was crucial in ending Greek objections to Macedonia being invited to join NATO and the European Union.

Macedonia still has to take several steps before the agreement is fully implemented, including changes to the country’s constitution and a referendum later this year. Once that is complete, Greece’s Parliament will be called on to ratify the deal.

— Associated Press

PHILIPPINES

Deportation ordered for Australian nun

The Philippine Bureau of Immigration on Thursday ordered the deportation of an Australian nun who has angered President Rodrigo Duterte by joining anti-government rallies, but her attorneys called the move “persecution” and vowed to appeal.

The Bureau of Immigration also wants to prohibit Sister Patricia Anne Fox from returning to the country, for violating the terms of her missionary visa.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Fox’s deportation would not be enforced while she appeals. Last month, Guevarra revoked the agency’s cancellation of Fox’s missionary visa but let it proceed with efforts to deport her for another alleged offense.

Fox, 71, is a coordinator of a Roman Catholic order of nuns and has worked for the poor in the Philippines for about 27 years. She advocates for human rights and workers’ welfare and has joined rallies against Duterte and his government, which has been criticized for stifling dissent and for its brutal war on illegal drugs in which thousands of mostly poor suspects have died.

The Bureau of Immigration said Fox violated her missionary visa by venturing far beyond her community in suburban Quezon in metropolitan Manila and interfered in domestic politics by joining protests and news conferences that tackled “political and human rights issues.”

Duterte has been hypersensitive to criticism, especially by foreigners, who he says have no right to meddle in his country’s affairs.

— Associated Press

Violence in Cameroon has displaced thousands, aid group says: Violent tensions between Cameroon's government and Anglophone separatists have forced more than 180,000 people from their homes since December, Human Rights Watch said in a report that blames both sides for alleged "grave abuses" against civilians. Warnings about Cameroon's crisis are growing as the Central African nation faces an October election in which 85-year-old President Paul Biya, in power since 1982, says he will run again. The human rights situation in the largely French-speaking country, where Anglophone separatists seek independence, has taken a deadly turn since 2016.

Indian forces kill 8 Maoist insurgents: Security forces killed eight Maoist insurgents in their stronghold in central India, police said. The two-hour gun battle took place in a forest in Chhattisgarh state after the security forces encircled a rebel hideout, an officer said. The Maoist rebels, inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, have been fighting the Indian government for more than four decades.

Archaeologists in Egypt find ancient pottery workshop: Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a pottery manufacturing workshop dating back more than 4,000 years in the southern province of Aswan, the Antiquities Ministry said. The workshop belongs to the Fourth Dynasty, spanning 2613 to 2494 B.C., the ministry said. Inside, archaeologists found an ancient pottery wheel.

— From news services