If the Supreme Court agrees, the law allows those convicted to appeal again even after an appeals court has upheld the original verdict.

The death sentence identifies the three as Amir Hossein Moradi, Mohammad Rajabi and Saeed Tamjidi. Their case has prompted an outcry in the country, and a hashtag to prevent their executions from being carried out topped Iran’s Twitter trends and had been retweeted more than 4 million times.

Protests swept across the country in November, fueled by anger over the anemic economy. Amnesty International reported that at least 300 people were killed in the unrest, many shot by security forces, and that thousands were detained.

— Reuters

Evidentiary stage of Netanyahu trial to resume in January: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial will resume in earnest in January, with thrice-weekly evidentiary hearings, a Jerusalem court decided. The decision came after the trial's second hearing, a procedural deliberation that set the pace for the remainder of the proceedings. The trial opened in May after a two-month delay prompted by concerns about the coronavirus. Its resumption comes as Netanyahu faces mounting discontent over his handling of the health crisis and its economic fallout. The Israeli leader is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes . He denies wrongdoing, calling the accusations a media-orchestrated witch hunt pursued by a biased law enforcement system.

Syria goes to the polls as new sanctions hit economy: Voters headed to polling stations in government-held parts of war-torn Syria to elect a new parliament amid strict health measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The vote is the third to take place in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011. This year's vote follows a new wave of U.S. sanctions that went into effect last month and coincides with Syria's severe economic crisis. As in previous elections in Syria, the vote is expected to produce a rubber-stamp body loyal to the president.