Earlier in the day, the director of the area’s main hospital had written on his Facebook page that the facility was struggling to cope in the face of surging coronavirus cases. Health officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the news media, said 60 people were being treated for their wounds.
Iraq was already experiencing a tragic summer. Two major fires have struck coronavirus wards in three months, killing a total of more than 140 people and stoking anger at a government, led by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, that has promised to tackle rampant corruption and neglect but achieved little of substance.
Security forces said Monday that the blast appeared to have been caused by an improvised explosive device. It did not attribute blame for the attack, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.
In January, a similar attack on a crowded marketplace in Baghdad was claimed by the Islamic State militant group. The group still operates in Iraq several years after its official defeat, but its strength is much diminished, and attacks tend to be small and opportunistic.
— Louisa Loveluck
and Mustafa Salim
COLOMBIA
Duque announces steps to stem police abuses
Colombian President Iván Duque on Monday announced changes to his nation’s police forces that are meant to improve accountability and decrease human rights abuses, following weeks of protests in which officers were accused of killing at least two dozen demonstrators.
Duque said the government will create a human rights directorate that will report to the police chief and will be led by a retired colonel. The new department will gather complaints from citizens and produce two reports each year on human rights issues, he said.
In addition, officers and junior officers will be obliged to take a new course on human rights, and police will toughen sanctions against those who commit abuses. The nation’s mobile riot squad, which was implicated in many of the violent actions against protesters during the demonstrations, will have to undergo a new course on human rights.
Human rights groups have accused Colombia’s police of using excessive force during the protests, which began April 28 and lasted until mid-June. According to Human Rights Watch, credible evidence exists linking police officers to the deaths of 25 demonstrators.
At present, Colombia’s police is overseen by the Defense Ministry, and officers who commit crimes while on duty are often judged in military tribunals.
— Associated Press
American father, son sentenced in Ghosn escape: A Tokyo court handed down prison terms for the American father and son accused of helping former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn escape to Lebanon while awaiting trial in Japan. Michael Taylor was sentenced to two years in prison, while son Peter got one year and eight months. Ghosn was arrested in late 2018 on charges of underreporting his compensation and of breach of trust in using Nissan money for personal gain. In December 2019, he hid in a box that was flown on a private jet via Turkey to Lebanon. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.
Up to 17 missing after cargo ship sinks off Liberia: As many as 17 people were missing from a cargo ship that sank off the coast of Liberia over the weekend, the country's maritime commissioner said. The Liberian-registered Niko Ivanka left the capital, Monrovia, on Saturday for a port in the West African country's south, despite being under a detention order for failing to meet basic safety requirements. The vessel sent out a distress signal that afternoon, notifying the coast guard that it had taken on water. By the time authorities arrived, it had partially sunk. Eleven people were rescued, the commissioner said.
Bus crash in Pakistan kills at least 33: A packed bus carrying mostly laborers traveling home for the Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday rammed into a container truck on a highway in central Pakistan, police and rescue officials said. At least 33 people were killed and 40 injured. Police are investigating the cause of the crash in Punjab province. Some of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.
— From news services