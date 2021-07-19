Up to 17 missing after cargo ship sinks off Liberia: As many as 17 people were missing from a cargo ship that sank off the coast of Liberia over the weekend, the country's maritime commissioner said. The Liberian-registered Niko Ivanka left the capital, Monrovia, on Saturday for a port in the West African country's south, despite being under a detention order for failing to meet basic safety requirements. The vessel sent out a distress signal that afternoon, notifying the coast guard that it had taken on water. By the time authorities arrived, it had partially sunk. Eleven people were rescued, the commissioner said.