World Digest: July 19, 2022

Prime minister, 2 others vie to become president Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sri Lanka’s prime minister and acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, will face two rivals in a parliamentary vote Wednesday on who will succeed the island nation’s ousted leader, who fled the country last week amid huge protests triggered by its economic collapse. Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister with wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs, is backed by members of the fragmented ruling coalition but is unpopular among voters, who view him as a holdover from the previous government. The 73-year-old was appointed prime minister by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, now deposed, in May to help restore Sri Lanka’s international credibility.

The leading challenger, former government minister Dullas Alahapperuma, 63, was nominated Tuesday by a breakaway faction of the ruling coalition after opposition leader Sajith Premadasa withdrew and said he would support him.

Marxist party leader Anura Dissanayake, 53, also was expected to contest the parliamentary vote. He ran for president in 2019.

Rajapaksa fled the country after protesters outraged by the crisis stormed his official residence and occupied other key public buildings. He later submitted his resignation via an email to the speaker of Parliament.

Wickremesinghe succeeded Rajapaksa’s older brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, as prime minister after he stepped down in response to public pressure.

— Associated Press

Methanol seen in blood of teen tavern victims

The toxic chemical methanol has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers at a bar in the South African city of East London last month.

Methanol was found in all of their bodies, the Eastern Cape provincial deputy director for clinical service said, and investigators are working to determine whether the levels of the toxic chemical were enough to have killed them.

Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide or an alternative source of fuel. It is not used in the production of alcohol sold for human consumption.

It is not yet known how the youngsters ingested the methanol.

Alcohol poisoning and carbon monoxide inhalation have been ruled out as possible causes of death, although traces of both were found in the bodies of all 21 victims, said the provincial official, Litha Matiwane.

The teenagers died at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London’s Scenery Park township in the early hours of June 26.

Many of the teens, ages 13 to 17, were already dead when they were found strewn across tables and couches. Others died after they were rushed to health facilities.

The owner of the tavern and some employees were arrested and are out on bail. They face charges related to the violation of liquor trading laws, including the sale of liquor to children.

— Associated Press

Acclaimed filmmaker to serve out 6-year term

Iran’s judiciary on Tuesday ordered one of the country’s leading filmmakers to serve out a six-year prison sentence from a decade ago that had never been enforced. The order came as the government seeks to silence criticism amid growing economic turmoil and political pressure.

A judiciary spokesman said Jafar Panahi would fulfill a six-year prison term handed down in 2011 on charges of producing anti-government propaganda.

Although Panahi was banned from traveling over the past years, the sentence was never enforced and he continued to make award-winning underground films. The films — about poverty, sexism, violence and censorship in Iran — have long angered authorities.

Panahi was detained last week when he visited the Tehran prosecutor’s office to inquire about the cases of detained dissident filmmakers Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa al-Ahmad. Rasoulof and Ahmad were swept up this month on charges of undermining the nation’s security by voicing opposition on social media to the government’s violent crackdown on unrest in the southwest.

— Associated Press

Palestinian shot after attack, police say; Israel, Gaza trade fire: A Palestinian man in Jerusalem stabbed a man on a bus with a screwdriver before being shot by a bystander, Israeli police said. Earlier in the day, Israeli aircraft struck a post belonging to the militant Hamas group in the Gaza Strip, in response to a gunshot fired into southern Israel from the Palestinian territory, the military said. In the Jerusalem stabbing, hospital officials said the victim, a man in his 40s, was moderately wounded. The alleged attacker was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Australian teenager reported dead in Syrian prison: An Australian teenager detained in northeastern Syria after living as a child under Islamic State rule has died in unclear circumstances, New York-based Human Rights Watch said. The group cited family members as saying that an Australian official had informed them that Yusuf Zahab, who would have been 18 in April, had died of "unclear" causes. Tens of thousands of people with suspected Islamic State ties, many of them foreigners, are held in camps and prisons in northeastern Syria. HRW, citing a statement from a family representative, said Zahab was taken to Syria by older relatives at age 11.

— From news services

