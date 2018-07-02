POLAND

E.U. begins new action over nation's court law

The European Union on Monday opened another rule-of-law procedure against Poland over what it sees as flaws in

the country’s new court law, intensifying a standoff that could threaten Poland’s E.U. voting rights and funding.

The move comes a day before the law, which will force the early retirement of 27 of 72 Supreme Court justices, takes effect.

The law is the culmination of the ruling populist Law and Justice party’s efforts to put Poland’s court system under its control. Party leaders claim they are reforming an inefficient and corrupt system. Critics, however, see the new law as the most dramatic step in the party’s takeover of the courts, giving it the power to stack them with loyalists.

The European Commission, which polices E.U. law, said the party’s measures undermine “the principle of judiciary independence.”

Since “there was no step from the Polish side to reverse them, we made the decision to launch the infringement procedure as a matter of urgency to defend the independence of the Polish judiciary,” E.U. spokesman Margaritis Schinas said.

Poland has a month to respond. If it does not reverse course, the commission could sue the nation at the E.U. Court of Justice. If Poland were to lose, it could face heavy fines.

The European Commission has also launched a separate procedure against Poland known as Article 7, which opens the way for possible sanctions and a suspension of voting rights. Hungary, however, has vowed to use its veto to prevent that step.

— Associated Press

BELGIUM

2 held in plot against Iranian opposition rally

A married Belgian couple with Iranian heritage was arrested “just in time” as they allegedly prepared to head to France from Belgium to bomb a large rally by an Iranian opposition group over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The federal prosecutor’s office said the Belgian citizens were charged with “attempt at terrorist murder and preparing a terrorist crime” against the group, the Mujahideen-e Khalq. President Trump’s attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani was among the speakers at the group’s Saturday rally in the French town of Villepinte.

Investigators who detained the couple Saturday and searched their car found more than a pound of TATP explosives and a detonator, federal magistrate Eric Van der Sijpt said.

That could cause considerable bloodshed and widespread panic in a crowd estimated to have reached 25,000 people. As well as Iranian exiles, there were several American speakers at the event.

The Mujahideen-e Khalq, widely known as MEK, is an exiled Iranian group detested by Iran’s government. The formerly armed group had been on European Union and U.S. terrorism lists before being delisted from both. The rally had sought to plant the seeds for regime change in Iran.

“Regime change in Iran is within reach as never before,” MEK leader Maryam Rajavi said at the event.

— Associated Press

Australia ends direct aid to Palestinian Authority: Australia said it has ended direct aid to the Palestinian Authority because the donations could increase the self-governing body's capacity to pay Palestinians convicted of politically motivated violence. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Australia cut funding to the World Bank's Multi-Donor Trust Fund for the Palestinian Recovery and Development Program after writing to the Palestinian Authority in late May. The 10 million Australian dollar ($7.4 million) donation will be rerouted to the United Nations' Humanitarian Fund for the Palestinian Territories, which provides vulnerable Palestinians with assistance.

Indonesian forces accused of unlawful killings in Papua: Indonesia's police and military are responsible for at least 95 unlawful killings in the easternmost Papua region since 2010, Amnesty International said, condemning a near-total absence of justice for the mainly indigenous victims. In a report based on two years of research, Amnesty said that more than half the victims were either political activists or people taking part in peaceful protests often unrelated to the Papuan independence movement. It said none of the killings was the subject of independent criminal investigation.

— From news services