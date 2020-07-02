The most detailed estimate of Myanmar’s jade industry said it generated about $31 billion in 2014. Hpakant is a rough and remote area in Kachin state, 600 miles north of Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon.

Social activists have complained that the profitability of jade mining has led businesses and the government to neglect enforcement of already weak regulations in the industry.

Thursday’s death toll surpasses that of a November 2015 accident that left 113 dead and was previously considered the country’s worst. In that case, the victims died when a 200-foot-high mountain of earth and waste discarded by several mines tumbled in the middle of the night, covering more than 70 huts where miners slept

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Venezuela denied access to gold in bank

A British judge on Thursday refused to give Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro control of nearly $2 billion in gold sitting in a Bank of England vault because Britain does not recognize the socialist leader as president of the Latin American nation.

Maduro has demanded the gold to help his cash-starved nation fight the coronavirus pandemic. But the central bank of Britain, whose government recognizes Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Guaidó as his country’s legitimate leader, had refused to hand it over to Maduro’s administration.

Guaidó has sought to preserve the gold stash at the Bank of England to keep it out of the hands of the Maduro government, which he says is illegitimate and corrupt.

Venezuela, a nation in economic and political crisis, sits atop the world’s largest crude reserves, but that source of cash has dried up under years of mismanagement and, more recently, stiff U.S. sanctions aimed at forcing Maduro out.

Venezuela holds a total of about $1.8 billion worth of gold at the Bank of England, and Maduro was asking for $1 billion of it.

— Associated Press

IRAN

Ukraine crash victims to be compensated

Iran has agreed to compensate the families of the foreign victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane shot down by Iranian forces outside Tehran in January, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said Thursday.

Iran had denied for days its involvement in the crash but then announced that its military had mistakenly shot down the jetliner, operated by Ukraine International Airlines. All 176 people onboard were killed.

The Iranian admission followed U.S. and Canadian intelligence reports indicating that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps forces had downed the aircraft. The jetliner went down Jan. 8 on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff, just hours after Iran launched missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq.

The plane was en route to the Ukrainian capital. The victims included 57 Canadian citizens, as well as 11 Ukrainians, 17 people from Sweden, four Afghans and four British citizens.

— Associated Press

U.S. paratroopers injured in Germany: Six American soldiers were injured in a training accident in Germany when they drifted off course during a parachute drop, the military said. The accident happened at the Grafenwoehr training area when several soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade landed in trees, said Maj. Chris Bradley, spokesman for the brigade. All injured are expected to fully recover, Bradley said. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

