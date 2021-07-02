Elsa was moving west-northwest at 29 mph as it continued to strengthen. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
“That level of sustained wind can blow down a lot of buildings and cause a lot of damage,” said St. Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves. “I am pleading with you. Let us not take this hurricane lightly. This is not the time to play the fool.”
The long-term forecast track showed Elsa heading toward Florida as a tropical storm by Tuesday, but some models would carry it into the Gulf of Mexico or up the Atlantic Coast.
KASHMIR
Deadly firefight sparks anti-India protests
Five suspected rebels and a soldier were killed Friday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir that triggered anti-India protests and clashes between government forces and residents, officials said.
The gunfight erupted shortly after counterinsurgency police and soldiers launched an operation based on a tip that militants were in a village in southern Pulwama district late Thursday, police said.
As the fighting raged, anti-India protests broke out in the area in solidarity with the rebels. Police fired tear gas and shotgun pellets to stop stone-throwing young men from marching.
Government forces have recently stepped up operations against anti-India rebels in the region, which is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed in its entirety by both. Suspected militants have also carried out attacks on police.
LEBANON
Judge in port blast targets top officials
The Lebanese judge leading the investigation into last year’s huge explosion at Beirut’s port said Friday that he intends to pursue senior politicians and former and current security chiefs in the case, and requested permission for their prosecution, state media reported.
The move was praised by families of the victims and survivors as a bold step by Judge Tarek Bitar, whose predecessor was removed after legal challenges by two former ministers he had accused of negligence in the explosion.
Bitar confirmed charges filed by his predecessor against outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab and summoned him for questioning, the National News Agency reported. A date was not set. Bitar also asked the government for permission to question the head of Lebanon’s General Security Directorate and the head of State Security.
Human chain formed in Syria to keep border crossing open: Hundreds of aid workers formed a human chain from a border crossing with Turkey toward a rebel-held city in northwestern Syria to protest Russia's attempts to close the only remaining crossing that allows aid into areas held by Syrian insurgents. More than 2,000 aid workers took part in the protest ahead of a July 10 deadline on whether the Bab al-Hawa crossing will remain open for aid. Russia says aid should be delivered across front lines within Syria, reinforcing the Russia-allied government's sovereignty over the entire country.
South Africa's ANC tries to defuse standoff over Zuma: South Africa's ruling African National Congress party has sent some of its top leaders to defuse tensions over the pending arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, who was sentenced to 15 months in prison this week for defying a court order to appear before an inquiry looking into allegations of corruption during his tenure. He has until Sunday to turn himself in, after which police are to arrest him. Hundreds of his supporters have gathered near his home, vowing to resist any attempts to detain him.
