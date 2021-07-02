South Africa's ANC tries to defuse standoff over Zuma: South Africa's ruling African National Congress party has sent some of its top leaders to defuse tensions over the pending arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, who was sentenced to 15 months in prison this week for defying a court order to appear before an inquiry looking into allegations of corruption during his tenure. He has until Sunday to turn himself in, after which police are to arrest him. Hundreds of his supporters have gathered near his home, vowing to resist any attempts to detain him.