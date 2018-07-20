AFGHANISTAN

Death of civilians in airstrikes investigated

Afghan officials Friday were investigating the cause of at least 14 civilian deaths in northern Kunduz province after a battle with the Taliban that involved U.S. airstrikes.

Mohammad Radmanish, a spokesman with the Afghan Defense Ministry, said joint Afghan and U.S. airstrikes occurred in the Chahar Dara district of Kunduz during a battle Thursday.

Lt. Col. Martin O’Donnell, a NATO spokesman, said in an email that the United States carried out airstrikes in the area in support of Afghan troops, but “on-the-ground assessment of those strikes reveals no indications they caused civilian casualties.”

Mohammad Yusuf Ayubi, a member of the Kunduz council, said the people killed — including women and children — belonged to three families who lived less than 100 yards from a government base. “I do not know who carried out the airstrikes, but these people were killed in the aerial attack,” Ayubi said.

BRITAIN

May says E.U. must evolve on its positions

Prime Minister Theresa May is warning the European Union that it must quickly “evolve” its approach to Brexit negotiations and abandon “unworkable” proposals for how to avoid a hard Irish border, which could bring a return of customs and immigration controls.

May is pushing Europe to accept her compromise plan for how Britain untangles itself from decades of free trade and free movement with the continent and how commerce and migration will be carried out after March 29, 2019, when Britain leaves the E.U.

“It is now for the E.U. to respond. Not simply to fall back on to previous positions, which have already been proven unworkable. But to evolve their position in kind,” said May, speaking before an audience of business leaders in Belfast.

European officials counter that it is May and her squabbling government that have been slow to come up with a workable plan. “Are these proposals workable, are they applicable without any additional complexity or bureaucracy?” Michel Barnier, the E.U.’s chief Brexit negotiator, said at a news conference. “Brexit cannot and will not justify new bureaucracy,” he said.

— William Booth

Vietnam deports American arrested at protest: An American citizen will be deported from Vietnam, a court ruled Friday, after he was convicted of participating in a protest last month. William Nguyen, a 32-year-old Houston native of Vietnamese descent, was arrested on June 10 during protests in Ho Chi Minh City, formerly Saigon. U.S. lawmakers have been pushing for Nguyen's release. The demonstration was over proposed economic zones, where land could be rented for up to 99 years, stoking fears of Chinese dominance of Vietnam's economy. Vietnam's legislature agreed to postpone adoption of the law for more research.

Afghan vice president said to be returning: Abdurrashid Dostum, the controversial Afghan vice president who was forced to leave for Turkey last year amid sexual assault charges, is set to return by Monday, potentially ending protests on his behalf that have rippled through several northern provinces, his supporters said Friday. The burly ethnic Uzbek general who has ruled over the northern border region for 30 years has been a thorn in President Ashraf Ghani's side since becoming his running mate in 2014, but he remains influential enough to secure the ethnic Uzbek vote in next year's presidential elections.

Russia looks for leakers at space agency: Russia's Federal Security Service has searched a research facility controlled by the country's space agency Roskosmos over the suspected leaking of secrets about new hypersonic weapons to Western spies, the Tass news agency reported on Friday. Tass cited the space agency as saying it was cooperating with FSB officers, who were investigating a case of suspected treason.

Turkey talks with U.S. about Iran sanctions: Relevant authorities are working to prevent Turkey from being negatively affected by U.S. sanctions against Iran, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said. In a statement following a visit by a U.S. delegation of Treasury and State Department officials, the ministry said Iran was an important neighbor for Turkey and that Ankara would continue to monitor the U.S. sanctions within this framework.

Islamists capture strategic town in Somalia: Islamist militant group al-Shabab has captured a small but strategic town 60 miles south of Bosaso city in the semiautonomous Puntland region. Residents in Af Urur told Reuters that the town is now controlled by al-Shabab.

— From staff and wire reports