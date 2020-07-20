The arrest of Chin’ono, a Harvard University Nieman Fellow, drew sharp criticism in Zimbabwe and abroad.

“Political intimidation of the press has no place in democracies,” tweeted the U.S. Embassy in Harare, which in the past has been accused by Zimbabwe’s ruling party of “sponsoring” Chin’ono. The Dutch Embassy described his arrest as “part of a worrying trend against free speech in #Zimbabwe.”

The organizer of the July 31 protest, opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume, also is in custody, said Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, which is providing lawyers for him.

A police spokesman said Chin’ono and Ngarivhume have been charged with “incitement to participate in public violence” and would appear in court “soon.”

Journalists, lawyers, doctors and nurses are among hundreds of people arrested in recent months in Zimbabwe for protesting, striking for better pay or, in some cases, simply doing their work as tensions rise in the southern African country.

A deteriorating economy and reports of widespread corruption linked to government contracts for the purchase of covid-19 personal protective gear and drugs amid poor service delivery have further stoked public anger.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

Israeli air raids injured 7 troops, military says

The Syrian military said the country’s air defenses responded Monday to Israeli air raids in south Damascus that wounded seven soldiers and caused material damage, and residents said loud explosions rocked the capital.

It was not clear what the targets were. The air raids continued for more than 15 minutes. Residents reported hearing at least four explosions in the capital.

A military official quoted in Syrian state media said the attack was carried out by Israeli jets that took off from the Golan Heights, which Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 war. The unnamed official said air defenses responded and downed most of the missiles.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the country’s civil war, said the suspected Israeli strikes targeted government and Iranian militia posts.

Israel rarely comments on such reports but is thought to have carried out scores of raids targeting Iran’s military presence in Syria. In the past two months alone, Syria has accused Israel of carrying out at least eight air raids on its territory.

Iran is a key ally of the Syrian government in its nearly decade-long civil war. Israel views Iran as a regional menace and has vowed to prevent any permanent Iranian military buildup in Syria, particularly near the frontier.

In recent months, Israeli officials have also expressed concern that Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Lebanese militant group that operates in Syria, is trying to establish facilities to produce precision-guided missiles. Tensions also have risen along the Israel-Lebanon border.

— Associated Press

Homicides on the rise in Mexico: The number of homicides in Mexico has risen during the coronavirus pandemic, including a 9.2 percent spike in killings of women, official figures show. The data for the first half of 2020 showed that homicides increased 1.9 percent to 17,982, compared with 17,653 in the same period of 2019. Activists have long worried that the increased confinement of families to their homes amid the pandemic would escalate the risk of domestic violence. The killings of women increased from 448 in the first half of 2019 to 489 in the same period of 2020.

Ebola cases up to 60 in Congo, WHO says: Ebola cases in western Congo have risen to 60, with funerals a particular concern for disease spread, the World Health Organization said. WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan said three cases were detected over the weekend, making a total of 56 confirmed and four probable infections in an outbreak announced last month in Congo's Équateur province. "The disease is active, not controlled," Ryan said, noting burial practices as a major worry.

Suicide bomber kills 8 Afghan soldiers: A suicide truck bomber struck an army convoy in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least eight soldiers, the Defense Ministry said. Nine troops were wounded in the attack in Wardak province. No one asserted responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate routinely target Afghan security forces.