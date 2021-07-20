Freed Guantánamo inmate rejoins family in Morocco: A man held for 19 years without charges at the U.S. detention facility for terrorism suspects at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, has rejoined his family in Morocco after questioning by police in the North African kingdom, his attorney said. Abdullatif Nasser, 56, is the first Guantánamo detainee to be transferred into the custody of his home country under President Biden. Nasser had been recruited to fight in Chechnya but ended up in Afghanistan, training at an ­al-Qaeda camp, according to his Pentagon file. He was captured fighting U.S. forces and sent to Guantánamo in May 2002.