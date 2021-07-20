The attack occurred after the holiday prayers and sermon at the mosque in Bamako and after the imam went to slaughter the sheep, according to witnesses. One man with a knife and another with a gun participated in the attack, the witnesses said. Goïta’s security team quickly took him away, and two men were arrested, they said.
Goïta grabbed power in August 2020 by overthrowing the democratically elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. Goïta eventually agreed to a transitional government led by a civilian president and a prime minister. He served as transitional vice president. On May 24, he ousted those civilian leaders after they announced a cabinet reshuffle that sidelined two junta backers.
Goïta was sworn in as president of the transitional government in June.
— Associated Press
HAITI
3 officers held in plot as Moïse is mourned
Haitians held official ceremonies Tuesday to honor assassinated President Jovenel Moïse while preparing to install a new interim leader and arresting at least three police officers implicated in the killing.
Designated prime minister Ariel Henry was set to be sworn in to replace interim prime minister Claude Joseph, who assumed the leadership with the backing of police and the military after the July 7 attack at Moïse’s home.
International dignitaries and Haitian officials attended the commemoration for Moïse at the National Pantheon Museum in Port-au-Prince. Moïse was shot multiple times and his wife was seriously wounded. At least 26 people have been arrested in the case, but it remains unclear who was behind the attack.
Meanwhile, Police Chief Léon Charles announced four more formal arrests on Tuesday — at least three of them police officers. Authorities earlier said they had detained and isolated — but not formally arrested — high-ranking police officials as they tried to determine how the attackers were able to reach Moïse without any of his guards being injured.
— Associated Press
Freed Guantánamo inmate rejoins family in Morocco: A man held for 19 years without charges at the U.S. detention facility for terrorism suspects at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, has rejoined his family in Morocco after questioning by police in the North African kingdom, his attorney said. Abdullatif Nasser, 56, is the first Guantánamo detainee to be transferred into the custody of his home country under President Biden. Nasser had been recruited to fight in Chechnya but ended up in Afghanistan, training at an al-Qaeda camp, according to his Pentagon file. He was captured fighting U.S. forces and sent to Guantánamo in May 2002.
Russia unveils new fighter jet: Russian aircraft makers unveiled a prototype of a new fighter jet that features stealth capabilities and other advanced characteristics. Sukhoi, which developed the fighter, said the prototype is set to make its maiden flight in 2023. The prospective warplane has one engine and is designed to be smaller than Russia's latest Su-57 two-engine stealth fighter, also built by Sukhoi. It can fly at 1.8 to 2 times the speed of sound, has a range of 1,864 miles and a payload of 16,300 pounds, Sukhoi said.
— From news services