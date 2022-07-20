World Digest: July 20, 2022

Gift Article Share

Sept. 27 state funeral planned for Shinzo Abe Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Japan is looking to hold a state funeral on Sept. 27 to honor former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated this month, Japanese news outlets reported Wednesday. The event is expected to be a major gathering of current and former world leaders. Abe worked to increase Japan’s image and influence globally, and was the country’s longest-serving and most recognizable leader of the modern era.

Arrangements for a state funeral have sparked mixed reactions and criticisms of whether taxpayer money should be spent on the event, particularly for a leader who was domestically divisive.

It would be the second state funeral in postwar Japan since the 1967 death of Shigeru Yoshida and a break from past practice, in which ceremonies for former leaders have been jointly funded by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Japanese cabinet. A state funeral would be fully taxpayer-funded.

Advertisement

Abe was killed July 8 after a man armed with a homemade weapon fired twice at him at a rally in Nara, near Osaka, ahead of this month’s upper house election.

The suspect, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, told law enforcement that he had a grudge against Abe and believed the former leader was connected to a religious organization to which Yamagami’s mother had donated much of her money. Later, the Unification Church confirmed his mother was a member.

Yamagami sent a letter to a critic of the Unification Church, which had long courted conservative leaders in Japan and elsewhere, declaring his intention to kill Abe, the Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun reported. He had multiple homemade guns in his home, police said.

— Michelle Ye Hee Lee

Oil exports resume after a lengthy hiatus

Libya resumed oil exports Wednesday, ending a hiatus that lasted months.

Advertisement

The resumption came after the country restarted production at oil fields following the firing of the chairman of the state-run oil corporation by one of Libya’s two rival governments.

A Malta-flagged tanker docked at the al-Sidra terminal to ship 1 million barrels of crude oil, the new leadership of the National Oil Corp. said. The vessel will then head to Italy, it said.

Last week, the NOC lifted a force majeure that was declared in April at several oil facilities after tribal leaders, aligned with powerful eastern-based commander Khalifa Hifter, shut them down. A force majeure is a legal maneuver that enables a company to get out of its contract obligations because of extraordinary circumstances.

Production was resumed Tuesday at several fields, including the country’s largest, after three months of closure, the NOC said.

Advertisement

Abdulhamid Dbeibah, prime minister of the Tripoli-based government, announced last week the sacking of the NOC chairman. He appointed Farhat Bengdara, a former governor of Libya’s central bank, to head the oil company.

Bengdara is known for his strong ties with Hifter, whose forces control Libya’s eastern and much of southern areas.

The appointment was seen as a move by Dbeibah to gain control over oil revenue and Hifter’s support in his rivalry with Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed prime minister by the east-based parliament in February.

— Associated Press

Indian journalist released from jail: Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of the Indian fact-checking website Alt News, was granted bail and released from jail more than three weeks after being detained for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through his tweets. Zubair was arrested last month by Delhi police over a 2018 tweet on charges of insulting Hindu religious beliefs. Police in Uttar Pradesh state later charged him in a separate case for using the term "hatemongers" for three Hindu monks who made inflammatory comments about Muslims. Zubair's arrest came after he highlighted comments by a now-suspended spokeswoman for the ruling national party about Islam's prophet Muhammad.

Advertisement

Mali expels U.N. spokesman: Mali's military government has given the spokesman for the United Nations peacekeeping MINUSMA mission 72 hours to leave the country amid a standoff between the West African nation and Ivory Coast over the detention of 49 troops who came to Mali to support a security group contracted by the U.N. mission. Mali said the soldiers had arrived without permission. Ivory Coast said Mali had been informed. Mali has since suspended rotations for U.N. missions.

2 arrested in U.S. woman's gang rape in Pakistan: Pakistan's police arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang-raped at a hotel in the eastern Punjab province, officials said. The detainees included the woman's host. Police said that the woman had arrived in Pakistan three weeks ago and that they are trying to determine how she was lured and taken to the hotel. The woman earlier stayed at the home of one of the alleged attackers for five days.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article