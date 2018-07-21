RUSSIA

Lavrov calls Butina charges 'fabricated'

Russia’s foreign minister told his U.S. counterpart Saturday that a woman arrested in the United States on accusations that she was a Russian agent had been detained on “fabricated charges” and should be released.

Sergei Lavrov made the comments about Maria Butina in a phone call to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that was aimed at improving bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, a U.S. judge ordered Butina jailed until her trial after U.S. prosecutors argued that she has ties to Russian intelligence and could flee the United States.

Butina has been accused of working with a high-powered Russian official and two unidentified U.S. citizens, trying to infiltrate a pro-gun rights organization in the United States and influence the United States’ foreign policy toward Russia.

— Reuters

FRANCE

Police raid home of former Macron aide

French investigators raided the house of one of French President Emmanuel Macron’s former top security aides, a man who was caught on camera beating a young protester in May.

Alexandre Benalla’s involvement in the beating, and questions about the government’s handling of the affair, is becoming Macron’s biggest political crisis since he took office last year. The presidential Elysee Palace fired the bodyguard on Friday.

Benalla was identified this past week by the Le Monde newspaper. He and a second man are facing potential charges and are in police custody until Sunday.

Regular parliamentary work has been paralyzed for two days with questions about why it took 2½ months to inform judicial officials and why Benalla stayed in his post during that time.

— Associated Press

Police in Manila disperse protesters at U.S. Embassy: Philippine riot police used shields and a water hose to disperse more than 100 left-wing activists in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila in a confrontation that injured more than a dozen protesters. The flag-waving demonstrators first converged at a Chinese consulate to protest Beijing's assertive actions in the disputed South China Sea, then marched to the heavily secured U.S. Embassy in Manila to protest alleged U.S. meddling in the Philippines.

Syrian army pushes closer to Golan Heights: The Syrian army and its allies have made advances in the country's southwest that bring them closer to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights border, state television and rebels say. The army, backed by a Russian air campaign, has been pushing into the edges of Quneitra province following an offensive last month that routed rebels in adjoining Daraa province who were once backed by the United States, Jordan and Persian Gulf states.

Militants carry out deadly attack in Iran: Militants killed 10 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in an attack on a post on the Iraqi border, Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported, the latest deadly clash in an area where armed opposition Kurdish groups are active. The agency quoted a Revolutionary Guard statement as saying that several of the attacking "terrorists" were also killed in the fighting, in which a munitions depot was blown up.

Hundreds demonstrate for democracy in Hong Kong: Hundreds of people in Hong Kong protested the government's attempt to ban a political party, saying it dealt the most serious threat to the city's freedom of association since its return to Chinese rule. Organizers said 1,200 protested, while the police estimated a peak number of 600.

Russia in talks with Qatar about missile system sale: Russia and Qatar have been in discussions about a possible sale of S-400 antiaircraft missile systems to Doha, the Tass news agency cited the Russian envoy to Qatar as saying. He also confirmed media reports that Qatar and Russia had signed a deal on supplying Qatar with small arms, such as Kalashnikov assault rifles and antitank weapons.

— From news services