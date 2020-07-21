“The people of Iraq want good relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran based on the principle of noninterference in the internal affairs of both countries,” he said.

Kadhimi, making his first foreign trip as premier, later said that Iraq “won’t allow any aggression or challenge to Iran from its territory.”

Kadhimi faces a tough balancing act between Tehran and Washington, which have come close to open conflict in the region, particularly on Iraqi soil, over the past year.

At home, Kadhimi faces increasing pressure from Iran-aligned parties and paramilitary groups that perceive him as siding with the United States because he has indicated he wants to curb the power of Iranian-backed militias and political groups.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, later also met with Kadhimi.

— Reuters

German art curator is kidnapped in Baghdad

A German woman who is well known in Iraq’s art scene and is an ardent supporter of mass anti-government protests was kidnapped outside the Baghdad arts center where she worked, a security official and activists said Tuesday.

The abduction of Hella Mewis prompted alarm among Iraqi activists and other foreigners living in the country. It comes two weeks after the killing of key Iraqi commentator Hisham al-Hashimi by unknown gunmen.

Mewis was taken from outside Beit Tarkib, the arts center where she works on Baghdad’s Abu Nawas Street, around 8 p.m. Monday by armed men in two vehicles, a security official and human rights monitors said.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has promised to rein in armed groups as pressure mounts amid repeated rocket attacks targeting U.S. installations, assassinations and disappearances.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, during a visit to Athens on Tuesday, said the German Foreign Ministry had established a crisis task force to deal with Mewis’s disappearance, the German news agency DPA reported.

Mewis is a beloved figure in Baghdad, where she has resided for seven years and runs an arts program for young Iraqis through Beit Tarkib. She is a supporter of the protests that erupted in Baghdad and across southern Iraq in October over rampant government corruption, poor services and unemployment.

— Associated Press

WHO warns Ebola outbreak in Congo faces funding gap: The World Health Organization said it is facing a "serious funding gap" in its battle against a new outbreak of Ebola in remote corners of northern Congo amid the global covid-19 pandemic. The $1.75 million raised will last only for a few more weeks, the WHO warned. There have been 24 deaths since the outbreak was declared June 1. The emergence of Ebola in Congo's northern Équateur province came just as the world's second-deadliest Ebola outbreak was nearing its end. At least 2,280 people died of Ebola over the nearly two-year span of that epidemic in eastern Congo before it ended June 25.

Ousted Sudanese leader in court over 1989 coup: Ousted Sudanese leader Omar Hassan al-Bashir was back in court, this time facing charges of plotting the 1989 Islamist-backed coup that removed an elected government and brought him to power. Shortly after the proceedings opened, the trial was adjourned till Aug. 11 so that the defense could prepare its arguments, said an attorney on Bashir's team. The military overthrew Bashir in April 2019 amid public protests over his rule. Months later, army generals and a pro-democracy movement behind the protests set up a transitional government. Bashir, 76, faces several trials related to his rule.