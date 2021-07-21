After a series of maneuvers, the 22-ton module is set to dock at the International Space Station in automatic mode on July 29.
The launch of Nauka, also called the Multipurpose Laboratory Module, had been repeatedly delayed because of technical problems. The module was initially set to go up in 2007.
Before Nauka docks at the station, one of the older Russian modules, the Pirs spacewalking compartment, will need to be removed and scrapped to free up room for the new module.
Russian crew members on the station have done two spacewalks to connect cables in preparation for Nauka’s arrival.
TANZANIA
Opposition leader's whereabouts unknown
Tanzania’s leading opposition party said Wednesday that the whereabouts of party leader Freeman Mbowe are unknown after police arrested him Tuesday as he met with 10 other officials.
“We see this as a kidnapping,” Chadema Secretary General John Mnyika told journalists.
Chadema spokesman John Mrema said in a statement that the others were taken to a central police station.
Politically motivated arrests were common under President John Magufuli, who died in March. Many in Tanzania expected them to end under the new president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, Magufuli’s former deputy.
Mbowe was attacked by unidentified assailants months before last year’s elections. He later alleged that the October vote, in which Magufuli won a second term, was marred by fraud and a “butchering of democracy.”
India reports its first human death from bird flu: An 11-year-old boy has died in India of a bird flu virus of the H5N1 strain, the first such fatality in the country, highlighting a potential new risk for the world's second-most populous nation, which is battling the coronavirus pandemic. The boy was admitted at New Delhi's premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences on July 2 and died Tuesday after a multi-organ failure, the government said. Health workers who treated the patient and his family have been kept in isolation, the statement said.
Hungary calls for referendum on LGBT law opposed by E.U.: Hungary's government wants to hold a referendum to showcase public support for a new law that the European Union says discriminates against LGBT people. The government says the law aims to protect children. In a video posted on Facebook, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the referendum was necessary to counter strong opposition to the law by the E.U., which he said had "abused its power" by launching legal action against Hungary. The law bans the depiction of homosexuality or gender reassignment to minors in school education programs and media content.
Death toll in South Africa riots rises to 276: The death toll from recent riots in South Africa has risen to 276, and police are investigating 168 cases for murder, a cabinet minister said. The unrest started as protests over former president Jacob Zuma's jailing two weeks ago in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal. But it quickly escalated into arson and looting and spread to Gauteng province, where the nation's biggest city, Johannesburg, is located. Authorities have managed to bring the violence under control. But the economic cost is estimated at $1.37 billion in KwaZulu-Natal alone. The extent of the damage in Gauteng is still being determined.
20 migrants presumed dead off Libya's coast: Libya's coast guard intercepted four boats in the Mediterranean Sea carrying migrants trying to reach Europe, a United Nations official said. According to the migrants, 20 people from one of the vessels had gone overboard earlier in the day and were presumed to have drowned. It was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe.
Russia extends house arrest of Navalny's spokeswoman: A Russian court ordered Kira Yarmysh, a spokeswoman for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, to be held under house arrest pending trial until January, her attorney and allies said. Russia has cracked down hard on the opposition ahead of parliamentary elections in September. Yarmysh has been under house arrest since February, accused of breaching covid-19 regulations at what the authorities said was an unauthorized protest in support of Navalny. Navalny is serving a 2 1/2-year jail term for parole violations related to an embezzlement conviction that he has said was trumped up.
