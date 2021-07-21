Death toll in South Africa riots rises to 276: The death toll from recent riots in South Africa has risen to 276, and police are investigating 168 cases for murder, a cabinet minister said. The unrest started as protests over former president Jacob Zuma's jailing two weeks ago in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal. But it quickly escalated into arson and looting and spread to Gauteng province, where the nation's biggest city, Johannesburg, is located. Authorities have managed to bring the violence under control. But the economic cost is estimated at $1.37 billion in KwaZulu-Natal alone. The extent of the damage in Gauteng is still being determined.