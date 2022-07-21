World Digest: July 21, 2022

Gift Article Share

Draghi steps down; elections set for Sept. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Italy’s rancorous government collapse was finalized Thursday morning, with Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigning and new elections called for September. Although Draghi tried to hold the government together after his first offer to resign was rejected by Italy’s president last week, his effort ended instead with recriminations and deepened divisions, bringing a crashing end to a period of relative political unity in the European Union’s third-largest economy.

The snap elections set for Sept. 25 favor a grouping of parties from the center right and far right.

For a year and a half, the centrist Draghi led a broad, left-to-right government and marshaled his reputation — built as Europe’s former top central banker — to increase Italy’s influence in Brussels and vouch forcefully for a hard European line against Russia in its war in Ukraine.

But leaders of several coalition parties signaled that they preferred something else.

The collapse became official Thursday morning, when Draghi met with President Sergio Mattarella and informed him of his resignation, once again. This time, Mattarella’s office said the president had “taken note” of the resignation and had asked Draghi’s government to remain in place as a temporary caretaker.

— Chico Harlan and Stefano Pitrelli

Ride-sharing giant fined in data-security probe

China’s cybersecurity regulator fined ride-hailing juggernaut Didi Global $1.2 billion after a year-long probe, saying it had violated laws on data security and the protection of personal information.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said Thursday that Didi, a 10-year-old company based in Beijing, illegally collected 12 million pieces of “screenshot information” from users’ mobile photo albums and excessively accumulated 107 million pieces of passenger facial recognition information and 1.4 million pieces of family relationship data, among other violations.

The regulator also said there were “severe security risks” in Didi’s data-processing methods.

In addition to the fines on the company, Didi’s chairman and president were each fined $148,000. Didi said Thursday that it accepted the judgment and would strengthen its protection of personal information, while stopping short of apologizing to customers or sharing details on what changes it would make.

The crackdown on Didi reflects Beijing’s alarm at the vast troves of personal data that internet companies are gathering, and the risk that they could leak overseas and undermine national security.

— Eva Dou and Pei-Lin Wu

Death toll from weeks of rains in Pakistan rises to 282: The death toll from five weeks of monsoon rains and flash floods has jumped to at least 282 in Pakistan, officials said, as downpours continued lashing the country. The deluge has swollen rivers and damaged highways, bridges and about 5,600 houses since June 14, the National Disaster Management Authority said. Most of the damage and casualties were reported in the southwestern Baluchistan province.

Iran recalls envoy to Sweden over court decision: State TV said Iran has recalled its ambassador from Sweden after an Iranian citizen was sentenced to life by a Swedish court for his role during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. The Stockholm District Court said Hamid Noury took part in severe atrocities in July and August 1988 while working as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor at a prison outside the city of Karaj. Noury denied wrongdoing, and Iran called the court a "show" based on political motives.

Peru opens criminal probe of president after minister's firing: Peru's attorney general has opened a new probe of President Pedro Castillo, a day after the former interior minister accused the leftist leader of obstructing graft investigations of close allies. The investigation was triggered by Castillo's abrupt firing of Mariano González, who had served as interior minister for two weeks, following González's decision to authorize the appointment of a special police unit to track down and arrest presidential allies who are under criminal investigation. In May, the attorney general opened a separate investigation of Castillo over alleged influence peddling, collusion and being part of a "criminal organization."

Rio de Janeiro police conduct deadly favela raid: Multiple deaths were reported during a police raid in Rio de Janeiro's largest complex of favelas, or low-income communities, but the exact toll remained unclear. An officer and two other people were killed and a woman was injured, an early police statement said. Police said the raid targeted a criminal group in Complexo do Alemão that stole vehicles and cargo and robbed banks as well as invaded nearby neighborhoods. Nearly 400 officers were involved in the operation.

