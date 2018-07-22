GROUP OF 20

Financial officials urge more trade dialogue

The world’s top financial officials meeting in Argentina’s capital on Sunday called for more dialogue on trade disputes that threaten global economic growth.

The two-day gathering of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in Buenos Aires took place as the United States and China are engaged in a full-blown trade war with both nations imposing tariffs on billions of dollars of each other’s goods.

A final communique from the meeting said that although the global economy remains strong, growth is becoming “less synchronized” and risks over the short and medium terms have increased.

“These include rising financial vulnerabilities, heightened trade and geopolitical tensions, global imbalances, inequality and structurally weak growth, particularly in some advanced economies,” the communique said. “We . . . recognize the need to step up dialogue and actions to mitigate risks and enhance confidence.”

As the G-20 gathering wound up, European financial affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici said that differences of position remained despite the talks. “These meetings have been taking place in an international context which is very challenging,” Moscovici told reporters. “Trade tensions remain high and they threaten to escalate further.”

— Associated Press

PAKISTAN

Slaying of candidate raises election tension

A candidate in this week’s general elections was killed Sunday in a suicide bombing while on his way to a campaign event in northwest Pakistan, adding to safety concerns. At least 160 people have died this month in political attacks.

Ikramullah Khan Gandapur, a provincial assembly candidate for the Pakistan Movement for Justice party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, died of injuries after a bomb detonated near his car, officials said. Gandapur’s driver also died. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility. The Movement for Justice party is headed by former cricket star Imran Khan, who is considered a strong contender to become prime minister.

Wednesday’s elections have been fraught since former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was found guilty on charges that Sharif’s supporters say were orchestrated by the country’s military to oust the prime minister.

— Haq Nawaz Khan

and Antonio Olivo

Mexican leader releases economic plan sent to Trump: Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador released a seven-page letter he sent to President Trump earlier this month detailing how he sees the two countries working together to stem immigration. The letter lays out how López Obrador plans to improve the economy and security in Mexico when he takes office in December so that Mexicans do not feel the need to cross into the United States. López Obrador suggested the two countries draft a development plan backed by public funds and invite Central American countries to join.

Far right candidate enters Brazil's presidential race: Far right congressman Jair Bolsonaro formally announced his candidacy for Brazil's presidential election. He is polling second after jailed ex-president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, who will probably be barred from running. Bolsonaro told a crowd of supporters that he will change the status quo if he wins the election. He spoke about helping the military police crack down on crime, liberalizing the economy and taking Brazil out of the Paris climate agreement.

U.S. is thought to be behind strike that killed 4 in Yemen: Yemeni tribal leaders say a suspected U.S. drone strike killed four alleged al-Qaeda militants in the central province of Marib. The tribal leaders said an unmanned aircraft targeted a house in the district of al-Rawda. They spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Spain rescues hundreds more on Mediterranean: Spain's Maritime Rescue Service says it picked up 447 people who were trying to cross to the Mediterranean Sea from northern Africa. The service said it rescued 257 migrants from 20 boats in the Strait of Gibraltar, the closest stretch of water between African and European shores. An additional 190 were taken from four boats in the Alboran Sea. According to the International Organization for Migration, a U.N. agency, more than 18,000 people reached Spain by sea from January through mid-July.

— From news services