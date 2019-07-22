PHILIPPINES

Duterte defends policy on China as sensible

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte launched a spirited defense of his relationship with China on Monday, insisting that his refusal to challenge its maritime assertiveness was not capitulation but an avoidance of conflict.

Known for his stinging rebukes of Western powers, the firebrand leader devoted part of his annual state-of-the-nation address to arguing that it was senseless to confront a country that had a far superior military.

“If I send our marines to drive away the Chinese fishermen, I guarantee you not one of them will come home alive,” he said in a 90-minute speech to Congress.

“If I send my new frigate, they will be decimated because there are already guided missiles on that island,” he said, referring to a reef that China has turned into a de facto military installation.

“The fastest that they have installed can reach Manila in seven minutes. You want war?”

Duterte has drawn scrutiny for his warm ties to a country deeply mistrusted by his U.S.-allied defense apparatus. His opponents have pressured him to take a tougher line after a Chinese vessel sank a Philippine boat last month.

China says it has the right to defend what it calls its waters, despite a 2016 international arbitration ruling that invalidated its claim to almost the entire South China Sea.

— Reuters

Strike killed at least 6 civilians, Afghan officials say: A joint airstrike by NATO and Afghan forces killed at least six civilians in eastern Logar province, officials said. Two children were among those killed, and a woman and three children were wounded, said a Logar council member. He blamed the international forces in Afghanistan, saying they carried out the airstrike. The coalition did not immediately comment on the reports. The Taliban said via its Twitter account that five women and four children were killed in the airstrike.

Congo's health minister quits over Ebola response changes: Congo's health minister, Oly Ilunga, has resigned to protest President Félix Tshisekedi's decision to take over management of the response to the Ebola outbreak. Ilunga, who had been health minister for two years, attributed his resignation to Tshisekedi's announcement that he would take over direct supervision of the response to the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, which has lasted nearly a year and killed more than 1,600 people. Ilunga criticized the lack of cooperation between him, the president and the prime minister on the response to the outbreak.

German envoy returns to Venezuela after 4½ months: Germany said its ambassador to Venezuela has returned to Caracas, 4½ months after authorities there ordered him to leave. Ambassador Daniel Kriener had been declared persona non grata after he and some other diplomats greeted opposition leader Juan Guaidó, whom Germany and many other countries recognize as Venezuela's interim president, on his return from a trip abroad in March.

Jailed British Iranian woman returned to cell: The husband of a British Iranian aid worker imprisoned in Iran said she has been transferred from a hospital mental health facility back to prison. Richard Ratcliffe said his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, had been kept in solitary confinement and chained to a hospital bed. He said she described the treatment as "proper torture." Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 40, was arrested in Iran in April 2016 and sentenced to five years in prison on charges of spying, which she strenuously denies.

At least 10 killed in attack in Somalia's capital: A car bombing by Islamist extremists in Somalia's capital has killed at least 10 people, police said. At least 15 were injured when the car, packed with explosives and parked near a busy security checkpoint by Mogadishu's airport, was detonated by remote control, police said. Al-Shabab, Somalia's homegrown Islamist extremist group, asserted responsibility for the attack.

Walesa told to apologize to Poland's ruling-party head: An appeals court in Poland upheld a lower court's verdict in a slander case and ruled that pro-democracy fighter and former president Lech Walesa must apologize to the leader of the country's right-wing ruling party. Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski sued Walesa for blaming him on social media for the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski, Kaczynski's twin brother, and 95 others. Kaczynski blames the crash on Poland's government at the time, which was led by another foe, current European Council President Donald Tusk

Pirates rob South Korean ship's crew: Pirates boarded a South Korean-flagged cargo ship near the Singapore Strait and robbed crew members of their money, clothes and cellphones, South Korean officials said. Two of the ship's 22 crew members suffered minor bruises during the robbery, South Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said. Seven pirates used a speedboat to approach the 44,132-ton CK Bluebell before boarding it. One of the pirates was carrying a pistol while others had knives, ministry officials said. The ship, carrying 68,000 tons of corn from Brazil, was to arrive at a South Korean port on July 30.

