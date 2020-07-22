“This is a message to the infidels who are using you to cheat and turn our people into unbelievers,” an unidentified voice said in the Hausa language, according to footage published by local media outlets.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s office condemned the violence and extended his condolences to the victims’ families.

The Islamist militants are suspected of abducting the men this summer as they traveled on the main road to Maiduguri, the capital of the Boko Haram stronghold of Borno state, from the northern town of Monguno — the same stretch of highway where four other aid workers were killed in December.

The five men in the video worked for the State Emergency Management Agency and four nonprofits, including the France-based Action Against Hunger and the New York-based International Rescue Committee.

— Danielle Paquette

and Ismail Alfa

BRITAIN

Citizenship path set to open for Hong Kongers

Britain announced Wednesday that it will open a special pathway to obtaining U.K. citizenship for eligible Hong Kongers as of January, taking another step toward solidifying a policy denounced by China.

The Home Office said holders of the British National Overseas passport and their immediate family members can move to Britain to work and study. The change to immigration rules was introduced after Beijing imposed a new, sweeping national security law on Hong Kong.

Britain said earlier this month that it was extending residency rights to up to 3 million people eligible for the British National Overseas passport in Hong Kong, stressing that it would uphold its duty to the former British colony after the new law was imposed.

Eligible Hong Kongers currently can move to Britain for six months without a visa. They will have the right to live and work there for five years. After that, they will be allowed to apply for settled status and then again for citizenship.

Britain introduced a special, limited type of nationality in the 1980s for any person who was a “British dependent territories citizen by connection with Hong Kong.” The passports didn’t confer nationality but entitled holders to consular assistance from U.K. diplomatic posts.

Britain handed over Hong Kong to Chinese rule in 1997.

— Associated Press

Labour to pay damages in anti-Semitism probe

Britain’s opposition Labour Party has agreed to pay substantial damages to seven whistleblowers who sued for defamation after they voiced concerns about anti-Semitism within the party.

The former employees appeared on a BBC program last year looking into whether the Labour Party was anti-Semitic. They criticized Labour’s handling of anti-Semitism complaints and sued after the party described the group as having “personal and political axes to grind.”

The former employees were also accused of trying to undermine Jeremy Corbyn, who was Labour’s leader at the time.

On Wednesday, an attorney for the party told the High Court that Labour acknowledged “the claims about the claimants are untrue” and apologized to the group.

Corbyn, a supporter of Palestinians and critic of Israel, has faced claims that he let anti-Semitism fester in the party.

The total amount of the damages was not disclosed.

— Associated Press

Probe links Mexican marines to abductions, deaths: Mexico's marines abducted 27 people in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo in 2018, 12 of whom were later found dead, according to a probe by a governmental human rights panel. The panel said that the marines had violated the victims' "right to life," but did not say outright they had killed them. It also said the marines engaged in "illegal searches and arbitrary detentions." It recommended criminal probes and changes in navy patrol procedures. At the time of the deaths, Mexico's navy was locked in a bitter fight in the city with the Northeast cartel.

Uganda's Bobi Wine launches presidential bid: Ugandan activist Bobi Wine has launched a political party ahead of a presidential election in which he hopes to be the face of a united opposition against longtime President Yoweri Museveni. Wine, a singer and lawmaker whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has led a political pressure group that has captured the imagination of many Ugandans with its calls for Museveni's retirement. Museveni, 75, is increasingly accused of relying on the armed forces to stay in power.