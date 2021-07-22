Former U.N. rights chief will

lead inquiry into Gaza conflict: Former U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay will head an international panel of inquiry into alleged crimes committed during the latest conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, the U.N. Human Rights Council said. The council agreed in late May to open the inquiry with a broad mandate to cover allegations not just in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, but also in Israel during hostilities that were halted by a May 21 cease-fire. At least 250 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel were killed in the fighting, which saw Gaza militants fire rockets toward Israeli cities and Israel carry out airstrikes across the coastal enclave. Israel reiterated its rejection of the probe, saying it would be biased against the Jewish state.