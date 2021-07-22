Authorities have built a huge camp for rescue workers at the Nürburgring racetrack. More than 4,500 civil defense workers, firefighters and soldiers have been deployed to help with cleanup efforts in the badly affected Ahr valley region of Rhineland-Palatinate.
On Wednesday, Germany’s cabinet approved a roughly $472 million package of immediate aid for flood victims.
It promised to get moving quickly on funding plans to rebuild devastated areas, which is expected to cost billions.
The extent of the damage has yet to be determined “but it is immense,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a news conference in Berlin on Thursday. She noted that Germany’s railway operator, Deutsche Bahn, has said 373 miles of track were affected.
— Associated Press
ZIMBABWE
1st batch of deportees arrives from Britain
Zimbabwe has received the first batch of dozens of its citizens being deported from Britain, some after staying in that country for decades and then forced to leave families behind to face an uncertain future back home.
Rights groups and politicians in Britain had mounted pressure to stop the deportations, arguing that the deportees are at risk of persecution in Zimbabwe.
The first group of deported Zimbabweans comprised people convicted of crimes in Britain, which says it has a right to deport foreigners who commit serious crimes after they serve out their terms. Zimbabwean authorities dismissed fears that the returnees would be persecuted.
On Thursday, 14 of the deportees arrived at the main airport in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, and were quickly put
into waiting buses to go to a quarantine center, where they
will stay for 10 days.
The first flight was supposed to carry 50 passengers, but the deportations of some were delayed by a covid-19 outbreak at a detention center and ongoing legal processes, said a spokesman for Zimbabwe’s Foreign Ministry.
Although there are no exact figures, scores of thousands left Zimbabwe for Britain, the former colonial power, to escape a biting political and economic crisis at the turn of the century.
— Associated Press
SYRIA
Government accuses Israel of strike in Homs
Syria accused Israel of carrying out an airstrike in a central province Thursday, the second such attack this week. The strike caused material damage, it said.
The country’s state news agency quoted an unidentified Syrian military official as saying air defense systems shot down most of the missiles in the attack in the region of Qusair in Homs province. The report did not say what was targeted.
There was no immediate comment from Israel. It has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in war-ravaged Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor with activists on the ground in Syria, confirmed Thursday’s strikes, saying they destroyed ammunition and weapons depots of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
— Associated Press
Former U.N. rights chief will
lead inquiry into Gaza conflict: Former U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay will head an international panel of inquiry into alleged crimes committed during the latest conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, the U.N. Human Rights Council said. The council agreed in late May to open the inquiry with a broad mandate to cover allegations not just in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, but also in Israel during hostilities that were halted by a May 21 cease-fire. At least 250 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel were killed in the fighting, which saw Gaza militants fire rockets toward Israeli cities and Israel carry out airstrikes across the coastal enclave. Israel reiterated its rejection of the probe, saying it would be biased against the Jewish state.
— From news services