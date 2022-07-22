World Digest: July 22, 2022

Gift Article Share

At least 13 killed in renewed clashes Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Clashes between competing militias in Libya’s capital killed at least 13 people, a spokesman for Tripoli’s emergency services said Friday, despite calls for calm after violence first broke out the previous night. It was the latest escalation to threaten the relative peace after nearly a decade of civil war in Libya, where two rival sets of authorities are locked in a political stalemate. The divisions have sparked several incidents of violence in Tripoli in recent months, but most have been over in a matter of hours.

According to Osama Ali, the emergency services spokesman, among those killed since the fighting started late Thursday were three civilians from the area and a 12-year-old child. He also said 30 people had been wounded.

Earlier in the day, one of Libya’s rival governments had called on militias to stop the fighting, which forced hundreds to flee the area.

— Associated Press

Islamist rebels attack key military base

Islamist rebels have attacked Mali’s Kati military base on the outskirts of the capital city Bamako, the ruling junta confirmed Friday.

It’s the first time Kati, Mali’s largest military base, has been hit by extremist rebels in their more than 10-year insurgency in the West African country.

Two vehicles loaded with explosives detonated at the camp at about 5 a.m., according to a statement issued by the military. The statement said seven attackers were killed and eight arrested.

— Associated Press

Bloc says 50 million face food insecurity

More than 50 million people across the East African region are expected to face acute food insecurity this year, a regional bloc said Friday, warning that some 300,000 in Somalia and South Sudan are projected to be under full-blown famine conditions.

The assessment by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is one of the most dire yet as United Nations agencies, humanitarian groups and others continue to raise alarms over the region’s food crisis that many say has been largely neglected as the international community focuses on the war in Ukraine.

— Associated Press

Gunmen wound Hamas official in West Bank: Palestinian police said unknown assailants shot and wounded an official affiliated with Gaza's militant Hamas rulers Friday in the occupied West Bank. Nasser ­al-Shaer, who served as deputy Hamas prime minister for a ­year-and-a-half after the group won the last Palestinian elections in 2006, was admitted to a hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the shooting and ordered an investigation. Hamas, which in 2007 routed pro-Abbas forces in the Gaza Strip, denounced the shooting as an "assassination attempt," calling on its rival Fatah movement to stop inciting violence against Hamas.

Cuba approves law change that opens door to gay marriage: Cuba's National Assembly on Friday approved a sweeping update of its family law, which opens the door to allowing gay marriage, greater women's rights, and increased protections for children, the elderly and other family members. The new Families Code will be put to a referendum vote Sept. 25 after being debated in community meetings earlier this year, where organizers said 62 percent of participants expressed their support. The new code would legalize same-sex marriage and civil unions, allow same-sex couples to adopt children, and promote equal sharing of domestic responsibilities.

Protest held at Uffizi's 'Spring' but painting not damaged: Italian environmental activists glued their hands Friday to the glass protecting Sandro Botticelli's painting "Spring" in the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, police said. The museum said thanks to the glass, the masterpiece was unharmed. Police said two women and a man, all Italians who had bought entrance tickets, staged the protest in the Uffizi's room dedicated to the painter. The activists sat on the floor and displayed a banner reading, "Last Generation No Gas No Coal," police said.

— From news services

