SOUTH KOREA

Russia denies military plane violated airspace

South Korean air force jets fired 360 rounds of warning shots Tuesday after a Russian military plane twice violated South Korea’s airspace, Seoul said in an announcement that was quickly disputed by Russia.

South Korea said three Russian military planes — two Tu-95 bombers and one A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft — entered the South’s air defense identification zone off its east coast before the A-50 intruded in South Korean airspace. Russia said later that two of its Tu-95MS bombers were on a routine flight over neutral waters and did not enter South Korean territory.

According to South Korean accounts, South Korean fighter jets scrambled to the area and fired 10 flares and 80 rounds from machine guns as warning.

Seoul officials said the Russian reconnaissance aircraft left the area three minutes later but returned and violated South Korean airspace again for four minutes. The officials said the South Korean jets then fired 10 more flares and 280 rounds from machine guns as warning shots.

The commander of Russia’s long-range aviation forces denied that any airspace violations had occurred or that shots were fired.

Lt. Gen. Sergei Kobylash said South Korean military aircraft escorted the Russian planes over neutral waters, which he called “aerial hooliganism.”

— Associated Press

PORTUGAL

Wildfire that injured 39 is under control

Firefighters in Portugal on Tuesday brought a huge wildfire under control that had raged for four days, injuring 39 people and leaving a trail of destruction.

About 1,000 firefighters were keeping watch over smoldering hot spots in the fire-prone area, amid gusting winds and temperatures close to 104 degrees, Civil Protection Agency commander Luis Belo Costa said.

Hilly terrain and dense pine and eucalyptus forests had slowed the emergency response to the fire, centered in the district of Castelo Branco, Belo Costa said.

In the aftermath, dozens of charred houses, farm buildings and vehicles punctuated the picturesque landscape.

These hillsides, coated with the deep green of forests, draw tourists every summer. But they have long been vulnerable to fire.

— Associated Press

Ex- Israeli leader apologizes for 2000 killing of Arab protesters: Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak has apologized for the killing of 13 Arab protesters by Israeli police in 2000. Barak, who has made a political comeback ahead of September's elections, said in an Israel Radio interview that "there is no place for protesters to be killed by their country's security forces." He was responding to an op-ed written by a lawmaker from the left-wing Meretz party who called on him to apologize for the October 2000 killings, which occurred in the opening weeks of the second Palestinian uprising, when he was premier. Barak's campaign hinges on uniting liberal parties in a bid to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

South Sudanese rebel group says it killed 8 soldiers: A rebel group in South Sudan said it killed eight soldiers in Central Equatoria state, underlining the fragility of the oil-rich East African country after a partially implemented peace deal was signed last year. The National Salvation Front said it was attacked by government forces that included fighters from a former rebel organization led by Riek Machar, which signed the peace deal with the government.

— From news services