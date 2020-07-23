“We are astonished by the government’s failure to consider in advance how it might deal with the economic impacts of a pandemic,” the report states, adding that this failure had caused “unnecessary uncertainty for businesses and individuals.”

A BBC investigation earlier this year found that the government failed to include crucial items in its pandemic stockpile, such as protective gowns, body bags, visors and swabs.

With at least 45,586 deaths, Britain is the worst-hit country in Europe and has the third-highest coronavirus death toll in the world.

— Jennifer Hassan

COLOMBIA

Assets of businessman tied to Maduro seized

Authorities in Colombia have seized a luxury mansion — complete with a spa, a tennis court and two pools — allegedly belonging to a businessman detained in Cape Verde on U.S. corruption charges related to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The house seized in the city of Barranquilla is purportedly worth $7.6 million and registered under the name of a shell company but belongs to Alex Saab, according to Colombia’s chief prosecutor. Six other properties also were seized.

Saab was arrested in June in Cape Verde and has been indicted in the United States on money laundering charges connected to an alleged bribery scheme that pocketed more than $350 million from a low-income-housing project for the Venezuelan government that was never built.

The 48-year-old has also been hit with sanctions by the Trump administration on suspicion of utilizing a network of shell companies around the world to hide massive profits from no-bid, overvalued food contracts he got through bribes and kickbacks.

The United States is seeking his extradition.

The Maduro government is contesting his arrest, denouncing it as an illegal act of aggression by the Trump administration to inflict new hardship on Venezuela, which is experiencing a severe economic contraction.

U.S. officials in private have characterized Saab, who was born in Colombia, as a frontman for Maduro, though he has not been identified as such in court filings.

— Associated Press

PAKISTAN

200-year-old templeis returned to Sikhs

A 200-year-old Sikh temple that served as a school for Muslim girls in northern Pakistan for seven decades was returned to the Sikh community in the city of Quetta, enabling Sikhs to worship there for the first time in 73 years, officials said Thursday.

The temple stood empty for a year or two when most Sikhs left Pakistan for neighboring India after the British partitioned the subcontinent into separate nations in 1947, following two centuries of colonial rule.

Under the government’s guardianship, a school was later set up in the temple building, which remained functional until recently, when Sikhs won a legal battle to have the property returned, temple custodian Govind Singh said.

The development comes at a time when Pakistan’s tiny Hindu minority is facing resistance from Muslim activists for attempting to build a temple in the capital. Initially, the government approved the construction, but it reversed the decision after Muslims objected.

However, there has been no other resistance to the construction or renovation of Sikh temples in Pakistan, where the government supported the construction of one of the largest shrines to Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion.

— Associated Press

German court convicts men in 2018 gang rape: A group of men was convicted of rape at the end of a year-long trial in a gang assault on an 18-year-old woman in 2018. The case, in which most of the 11 defendants were Syrian, added to tensions in Germany over migration. Prosecutors said the woman was offered a tablet of the drug ecstasy in a disco in the southwestern city of Freiburg and her drink was spiked with an unknown substance, leaving her unable to fend off the assailants. The court convicted most of the defendants of rape, sentencing them to up to 5½ years in prison.

French soldier killed in Mali: A French soldier was killed in Mali after combat operations against militants, President Emmanuel Macron's office said. The soldier was killed "when an improvised explosive device was triggered next to his armored vehicle," the office said. France has more than 5,000 troops in the West African Sahel region as part of international efforts to fight Islamist militants in the area.