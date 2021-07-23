42 migrants rescued in English Channel: French authorities said they rescued a boatload of 42 migrants in the English Channel after their vessel got into difficulty. The emergency services were alerted by the migrants, and a rescue vessel picked them up in the sea off the Pas-de-Calais area, according to a French police statement. They were taken to the nearby port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, and all are in good health, the statement said.