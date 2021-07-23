Many of those who were rescued were stranded on rooftops and even on top of buses on highways, officials said.
Twenty-seven people were killed by houses collapsing or being swept away by rushing floodwaters in Satara district, the Press Trust of India reported. It also said more than 20 deaths had been reported in Maharashtra’s eastern districts of Gondia and Chandrapur.
CHINA
Migrant workers left stranded by floods
For many migrant workers caught up in severe flooding in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, crossing town to stay with relatives in less affected areas or returning to their homes in the countryside is not possible.
They are tied to livelihoods in inundated parts of the city and live too far from families to reach them when transportation is so badly disrupted. That means surviving without power and running water for days and worrying about how they are going to get back to work.
Hu, 40, a construction worker from Shandong province who gave only his surname, is one of them. He rations his food and water, and ventures out into waist-high water once a day in search of cellphone reception. “I can’t simply go back to my hometown. I work here,” he said.
China’s estimated 280 million rural migrant workers flock to cities like Zhengzhou for better jobs, often returning home only once a year for Lunar New Year.
The city of 12 million is still recovering from downpours this week in which it received a year’s worth of rain in just a few days.
The death toll in Henan province, where Zhengzhou is located, is 56, and five people are missing, state media reported.
CONGO
Suspected rebels kill at least 16, injure 8
At least 16 people were killed and eight injured in an attack by suspected Allied Democratic Forces rebels in Congo’s North Kivu province, the military said.
Others remain missing after the ambush that took place Thursday on a road about 30 miles north of the city of Beni.
The civilians were traveling in a truck that was in a convoy with a military escort. When the convoy was attacked, their truck, heavily laden with goods, overturned.
Eastern Congo has been mired in conflict for more than a quarter-century, particularly near its border with Rwanda. Several different armed groups there have vied for control of the region’s mineral resources.
42 migrants rescued in English Channel: French authorities said they rescued a boatload of 42 migrants in the English Channel after their vessel got into difficulty. The emergency services were alerted by the migrants, and a rescue vessel picked them up in the sea off the Pas-de-Calais area, according to a French police statement. They were taken to the nearby port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, and all are in good health, the statement said.
Sierra Leone lawmakers vote to abolish death penalty: Sierra Leone's parliament voted unanimously to repeal the death penalty, more than two decades after the West African country carried out its last execution. President Julius Maada Bio is expected to soon sign the bill into law, which will make Sierra Leone the 23rd African country to abolish capital punishment. The measure also gives judges additional discretion when issuing sentences, which opponents of capital punishment say is particularly important in cases where the person convicted is a victim of sexual violence.
