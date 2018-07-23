GREECE

Forest fires rage on either side of Athens

Two major forest fires raged out of control Monday on either side of the Greek capital, burning houses and prompting residents to flee.

Regional authorities declared a state of emergency in the western and eastern parts of Attica, the greater Athens area.

Several other fires also broke out, including in northeastern Greece and the southern island of Crete. Gale-force winds that frequently changed direction were hampering firefighting efforts.

A spokeswoman for the nation’s fire service said Greece had called on the European Union for help in battling the flames.

The Health Ministry and police said at least nine people were hospitalized from injuries in the fires, with three reported in serious condition.

The first major fire broke out in a pine forest near the seaside settlement of Kineta 30 miles west of Athens. The second broke out in the Penteli and Rafina areas northeast of Athens.

The fire department also said a third fire was burning farmlands and woods on Crete. In northern Greece, a forest fire in the area of Soufli was being tackled by 50 firefighters, while the fire department said three blazes broke out in the area of Corinth in southern Greece.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Lavrov focuses on Iran, Syria in high-level talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday for talks focusing on the Iranian presence in Syria.

Netanyahu announced earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin had requested the meeting a few days ago.

He said he would reiterate Israel’s position that it expects Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Iranian-backed allies to honor a 1974 agreement that sets out a demilitarized zone along the shared frontier and that Israel will continue to act to stop archenemy Iran from establishing a permanent military presence in Syria.

Israeli media reported that the two sides discussed a Russian proposal that calls for keeping any forces linked to Iran about 62 miles from the Golan Heights.

Israel’s main concern is to keep Iran, which is fighting alongside Assad’s forces, as far away from its border as possible .

Russia, a key Assad ally, has warned that it would be unrealistic to expect Iran to fully withdraw from Syria.

— Associated Press

SOUTH KOREA

Politician found dead

of apparent suicide

A prominent liberal South Korean politician embroiled in a corruption scandal was found dead Monday, police said, in what appeared to be one of the country’s highest-profile suicides in recent years.

The body of three-term lawmaker Roh Hoe-Chan, of the small opposition Justice Party, was found near a Seoul apartment building. Police said they believe Roh, 61, leaped to his death from the building after leaving a suicide note.

“Dear fellow citizens, I’m sorry. It’s entirely my fault, so please punish me and I’d like you to continue to support the Justice Party,” he said in the note, addressed to party members.

He said he accepted $36,260 in 2016, but without granting any political favors in return.

Roh faced an investigation over an allegation that he had received money from an associate of an influential blogger jailed in an online opinion-rigging scandal.

If Roh’s death is determined to be a suicide, he would be the highest-profile politician to kill himself since former president Roh Moo-hyun jumped to his death in 2009 amid a corruption scandal.

— Associated Press

79 injured in earthquake in Iran: Iran's state TV said a 5.8-magnitude earthquake Monday injured at least 79 people in the country's south. The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 5.9. The earthquake struck in the province of Kerman. The USGS said the quake was followed by smaller aftershocks and a 4.8-magnitude temblor to the northeast. Quakes the day before had injured nearly 300 people.

Car transport ship runs aground off Sweden: Officials in Sweden said a large Panama-flagged cargo vessel carrying hundreds of vehicles has run aground on the country's east coast en route to the port of Sodertalje, south of Stockholm, and reportedly has leaked some oil. The Swedish coast guard said the 456-foot Makassar Highway ran aground in good weather on the Baltic Sea. The Aftonbladet tabloid said the vessel was carrying 1,325 vehicles.

— From news services