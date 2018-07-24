People look for their names on the electoral list at a polling station in Lafiabougou in Bamako, Mali, on Monday. Voters will head to the polls Sunday to pick a president in a crucial election for the country’s economy and stability. (Luc Gnago/Reuters)

CONGO

Officials confirm end

of latest Ebola outbreak

Congo’s latest outbreak of Ebola is over, the Health Ministry said Tuesday, after a speedy response to limit its spread in remote rural areas and a city of more than 1 million people.

Health experts said an experimental vaccine given to more than 3,300 people was a major factor in containing the outbreak, Congo’s ninth since the hemorrhagic fever was identified in 1976.

The Health Ministry said 54 cases, including 33 deaths, were registered during this Ebola outbreak, declared in early May in northwest Equateur province.

The outbreak posed a serious challenge when it spread to Mbandaka, a city of more than 1 million residents. The other initial cases were in hard-to-reach rural areas, making vaccination efforts difficult.

Mbandaka sits on the heavily traveled Congo River, upstream from the capital, Kinshasa, and its 10 million residents. There were fears that the virus would spread not only within Congo but to neighboring nations.

The outbreak was declared over after a 42-day observation period, equaling two 21-day incubation periods, with no new confirmed cases recorded.

There is no specific treatment for Ebola, which is spread via contact with bodily fluids of those infected, including the dead.

— Associated Press

CANADA

No terrorism link to shooting, officials say

Canadian investigators said Tuesday that there was no link to terrorism in the mass shooting that killed two people and wounded 13, amid their continuing probe of the life of the 29-year-old gunman for clues to what prompted the shooting in a popular Toronto neighborhood.

The assailant, Faisal Hussain, died after exchanging gunfire with police. His family members have said that he suffered lifelong “severe mental health challenges” but that they never imagined he would do such a thing. It was not clear whether he took his own life or was killed by police during the Sunday attack.

On Tuesday, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale quashed suspicions of links to terrorism.

“At this stage, based on the state of the investigation, which is led by the Toronto police service, there is no connection between that individual and national security,” Goodale said.

Hussain’s family issued a statement saying he had a long history of psychosis and depression and had not responded to numerous treatment approaches. Where he got his handgun is not known.

Canada overhauled its gun-control laws after the country’s worst mass shooting, in 1989, when Marc Lépine killed 14 women and himself at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique college. It is illegal in Canada to possess an unregistered handgun or any kind of rapid-fire weapon. Canada also requires training, a personal risk assessment, two references, spousal notification and criminal record checks.

BRITAIN

May takes personal control of Brexit talks

Britain’s prime minister said Tuesday that she will take personal control of the difficult Brexit negotiations, boosting her responsibility in the key talks to determine the country’s future relations with Europe.

Theresa May informed Parliament in writing of her decision to handle the talks with European Union officials. She said she will be backed by the Europe Unit of her Cabinet Office, which reports directly to her, and by Dominic Raab, the newly appointed Brexit secretary.

Her statement places the role of the Cabinet Office above that of the cabinet-level Brexit department, created after Britain voted in 2016 to leave the E.U. She said the Cabinet Office will have “overall responsibility” for the conduct of the negotiations.

— Associated Press

Second journalist at Mexican news site slain within month: An online news site based in the Mexican beachside community of Playa del Carmen said its director was fatally shot, the second journalist at the news site to have been killed in less than a month. Playa News Aqui y Ahora said Rubén Pat Cauich was killed on a street in Playa del Carmen. In late June, a gunman killed Playa News police reporter José Guadalupe Chan Dzib at a bar. More than 30 journalists have been killed in Mexico in 5½ years.

2 districts in southeast Afghanistan fall to Taliban: Taliban fighters have overrun two districts in the southeastern province of Paktika, officials said, as heavy fighting continued across Afghanistan. Officials said Taliban fighters began attacking security checkpoints and the centers of Omna and Gayan districts on Sunday, eventually forcing security forces to pull out.

— From news services