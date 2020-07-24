The Russian Foreign Ministry rejected the allegations, saying the July 15 experiment didn’t threaten any space objects and complied with international law.

It described the claims as part of a “campaign to discredit Russia’s space activities and its peaceful initiatives aimed at preventing an arms race in space.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry previously said the July 15 event involved “a small space vehicle” that “inspected one of the national satellites from a close distance.” But U.S. military officials said the activity was inconsistent with such a mission.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

U.S. fighter jets set off panic on Iranian plane

Two American fighter aircraft approached an Iranian passenger plane over Syria this week, a U.S. military official said, an incident that Iranian media said prompted the pilot to abruptly drop altitude and triggered panic aboard.

Iran’s Fars News Agency and the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported that the Iranian Mahan Air jet was flying Thursday above the Tanf area of eastern Syria, where a U.S. military base is located, when two fighter aircraft approached, identifying themselves by radio as American. The pilot responded by dropping his jet to avoid collision, the official Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting agency said.

Videos on social media showed Arabic and Farsi speakers aboard the airliner, some of them suffering injuries. One video showed the plane apparently dropping suddenly as women screamed in the background.

Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said an F-15 jet was on a “routine air mission” when it “conducted a standard visual inspection of a Mahan Air passenger airliner at a safe distance of approximately 1,000 meters.”

The airliner, bound from Tehran to Beirut, landed at its destination.

— Sarah Dadouch and Missy Ryan

German curator abducted in Iraq is freed in security raid: A German arts curator abducted this week in Iraq was freed in a raid by Iraqi security forces near the capital, Baghdad, officials said. Hella Mewis was found based on intelligence that security forces had gathered, a security official said. Another said she was found blindfolded. Brig. Khaled al-Muhanna of Iraq's Interior Ministry said Mewis's abductors have not been arrested. A probe is underway. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said she was handed over to the German Embassy in Baghdad.

Nicaraguans denied entry at their border: Hundreds of Nicaraguans are stuck between Costa Rica and Nicaragua after their homeland refused to allow them back without proof they are not infected with the coronavirus, authorities said. Nicaraguans have been exiting Costa Rica since Wednesday through the border post of Peñas Blancas, but about 300 are stranded, Costa Rican officials said. One Nicaraguan rights group put the number at about 500. Many impoverished Nicaraguans live in Costa Rica, where they can earn more.

Vietnam bans wildlife imports over disease fears: Vietnam said it was banning wildlife imports and would close wildlife markets in response to renewed concerns about the threat from diseases that can jump from animals to humans, such as the novel coronavirus. An order signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc bans all imports of wildlife, dead or alive, and includes eggs and larvae. Vietnam has been a popular destination for wildlife products used in traditional medicine or in exotic cuisine.

Turkey frees 2 Czechs jailed on terror charges: Two Czech nationals jailed in Turkey three years ago for belonging to a Kurdish fighter group flew home to Prague after receiving early release following months-long talks between Turkish and Czech officials. Miroslav Farkas and Marketa Vselichova were accused of belonging to the YPG, a group that fought the Islamic State in Syria with U.S. assistance. Turkey calls the YPG a terrorist group.