World Digest: July 24, 2022

17 dead as boat with Haitian migrants sinks Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Seventeen people died after a boat carrying dozens of Haitian migrants capsized off the coast of the Bahamas, authorities said Sunday, as more Haitians attempt to reach the United States to flee gang violence and poverty at home. Rescue teams recovered the 17 bodies, including that of an infant, and 25 people were rescued, Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis said at a news conference. Davis said authorities believe they were on a speedboat heading for Miami.

“It is believed that the vessel capsized in rough seas,” he said.

Up to 60 people may have been on board, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said.

Authorities said two people were taken into custody, both from the Bahamas, over the suspected human smuggling operation.

The Bahamas is a frequent transit route for Haitians seeking to reach the United States.

— Reuters

3 killed as gunman opens fire on campus

A gunman opened fire on a university campus in the Philippine capital region on Sunday, killing a former town mayor and two others ahead of a graduation ceremony, police said.

The gunman had two pistols and a silencer and was captured in a car he commandeered trying to escape the Ateneo de Manila University in suburban Quezon City, police said. He was blocked by witnesses and authorities outside the university gates.

The university was put under lockdown and the graduation rite at the law school on campus was canceled, police said.

Investigators were trying to determine a motive for the attack, but the Quezon City police chief said the suspect, apparently a medical doctor, had a long-running feud with Rosita Furigay, a former mayor of Lamitan town in southern Basilan province.

She died in the attack, along with her aide and a university guard. Furigay’s daughter, who was to attend the graduation, was wounded, a police report said.

— Associated Press

2 reported killed in gun battle with troops

Israeli troops and special forces on an arrest mission exchanged fire with Palestinians barricaded in a house in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli police said. The local rescue service said two Palestinians were killed.

Israeli police said a number of armed Palestinians were killed during the hours-long battle deep inside the city of Nablus, without specifying. Police said no Israeli forces were wounded.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the two men were killed in clashes with the military in Nablus. The rescue service said 19 Palestinians were wounded, including two critically.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the men had been wanted in shootings.

The military said a violent protest broke out as troops were operating in Nablus, with protesters hurling explosive devices at soldiers and opening fire at them. The soldiers fired back, the military said.

The military said it also operated in a separate area of the West Bank, where another brief exchange of fire occurred.

Israeli forces have been carrying out near-daily raids in the West Bank for months, in a bid to quell attacks by Palestinians. The military has faced resistance during some of those raids, which in several instances have turned deadly.

— Associated Press

Fire damages homes in southern Greece: A major fire broke out in southern Greece, burning homes in villages not far from the archaeological site of ancient Olympia and prompting the evacuations of six villages. The fire erupted near the villages of Krestena and Skillountia, which are south and southeast of ancient Olympia. At least six more significant fires were burning across the country, according to the fire service.

— From news services

