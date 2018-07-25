SOUTH SUDAN

Warring leaders again agree to share power

South Sudan’s warring leaders have agreed to share power again in the latest effort to end a five-year civil war, officials announced Wednesday, days after the United States said it was “skeptical” that the two men whose rivalry has killed tens of thousands could lead the way to peace.

South Sudan’s information minister announced the agreement between President Salva Kiir and armed opposition leader Riek Machar to reporters in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum. The agreement will be signed Aug. 5, Sudan’s foreign minister said.

Kiir will lead South Sudan’s government during a transitional period, Sudan’s official news agency reported, and Machar will return as first vice president.

A similar arrangement, however, fell apart in July 2016 when fighting erupted in the capital, Juba, and Machar fled South Sudan.

The civil war broke out in December 2013 between supporters of Kiir and Machar, then his deputy. More than 2 million people have since fled the country.

Multiple cease-fires, including a “permanent” one signed by Kiir and Machar weeks ago, have been violated within hours. Meanwhile, both sides have been accused of abuses.

The new agreement comes as South Sudan’s leaders are under growing pressure from an impatient international community to end the fighting.

Machar will be among five vice presidents in the new transitional government, according to the agreement.

— Associated Press

LAOS

24 bodies recovered after dam disaster

Rescuers searched Wednesday for scores of villagers left missing when part of a hydroelectric dam under construction in southeastern Laos collapsed earlier in the week, releasing water that flooded the surrounding countryside and killed at least 24 people, officials said.

Bounyong Phommachak, a Red Cross official, said Wednesday that 24 bodies had been recovered and that 96 people were officially listed as missing. He said by phone that about 6,600 people had been displaced.

China’s state news agency, Xinhua, which maintains one of the very few foreign news bureaus in Laos, reported that Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith said at a news conference that 131 people were missing and that the homeless totaled 3,060. He did not give a death toll.

The discrepancies in the tolls can be attributed to difficult communications and heavy rains in the area.

Continued heavy rain and strong winds forecast for the area could hinder rescue efforts, and risks from flooding persisted in the mountainous region.

— Associated Press

Nearly 900 migrants rescued in two days, Spain says: Spain's maritime rescue service said that nearly 900 people have been rescued from waters south of the Iberian Peninsula over the past two days, as an uptick in arrivals increases pressure on the country's infrastructure to deal with migration. The number of migrants and refugees crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Spain this year has surpassed arrivals in Italy. The International Organization for Migration said 18,653 people reached Spain by sea from January to July 18.

Houthi attack damages Saudi ship off Yemen's coast: Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea, causing slight damage, an Arab coalition said, after the Houthis reported targeting a Saudi warship in the area. Saudi Arabia and its coalition of Sunni allies have been fighting in Yemen for three years against the Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen and drove a Saudi-backed government into exile in 2014. A coalition statement said the tanker was attacked west of Yemen's Hodeida port, but it did not name the vessel. The Houthis' al-Masirah TV said earlier on Twitter that the rebels had targeted a warship named the Dammam.

No evidence for Islamic State attack claim, Toronto police say: Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said officials have found no evidence to support the Islamic State's claim of responsibility for Sunday's mass shooting in Toronto that killed two people and injured 13. The Islamic State claimed on one of the militant group's social media channels that one of its "soldiers" carried out the attack in response to its calls to target citizens of the U.S.-led coalition battling it. "At this stage, we have no evidence to support these claims," Saunders said. The gunman died after exchanging fire with police.

E.U. to tighten checks on mental health of pilots: The European Union is introducing rules to tighten assessments of pilots' mental health following the 2015 Germanwings crash. The E.U.'s executive commission said the rules, set to take effect in 2020, will oblige airlines to perform a psychological assessment of pilots before they start flying. They also call for systematic tests on pilots and cabin crew for psychoactive substances before hiring and unannounced testing after they recover from any illness. Pilot Andreas Lubitz flew a Germanwings plane into a French mountainside in 2015, killing 150. He had been previously treated for depression but was deemed fit to fly.

— From news services