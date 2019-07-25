KOREAN PENINSULA

North says launch was a warning to South

North Korea said on Friday that its test of a “new type of tactical guided weapon,” overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, was a demonstration of its power, and a direct warning to “South Korean military warmongers” — a declaration that underlines how relations between the two Koreas are again deteriorating and tensions rising.

The Korean Central News Agency said the launch was a response to joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises, as well as the South’s own introduction of “ultramodern offensive weapons.” It said Kim had vowed to continue to develop and test North Korea’s own weapons systems in direct response.

Experts said the statement was almost certainly a reference to South Korea’s imports of F-35A stealth fighter jets from the United States, a move Pyongyang has already denounced as “extremely dangerous.”

South Korea said Thursday’s launch involved a new type of short-range ballistic missile, saying one had flown about 260 miles and the other 430 miles.

The launch followed a similar test of short-range ballistic missiles in May, and would be a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, as well as a direct threat to South Korea and U.S. forces there, experts said.

The latest launch follows a June 30 meeting between Trump and Kim in the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas.

— Simon Denyer

VENEZUELA

Maduro's stepsons hit with U.S. sanctions

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on three stepsons of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, accusing them of being part of a sophisticated scheme that stole hundreds of millions of dollars from food import contracts at a time of widespread hunger in their crisis-racked South American nation.

The network allegedly was run by Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman who came onto the radar of U.S. authorities a few years ago after amassing a large number of contracts with Maduro’s socialist government.

The U.S. Treasury Department alleges that Saab used a network of shell companies to hide huge profits from no-bid, overvalued contracts obtained through bribes and kickbacks. Some of Saab’s contracts were allegedly obtained by paying bribes to Yoswal, Yosser and Walter Flores, children of first lady Cilia Flores from a previous relationship.

As the Trump administration seeks to regain momentum in its faltering campaign to oust Maduro, it is increasingly going after family members of top officials backing the embattled leader and suspected of corruption. Last month, it froze the assets of Nicolás Maduro Jr., a member of the rubber-stamping Constituent Assembly.

— Associated Press

10 killed in Kabul blasts: The Taliban unleashed three bombings in the Afghan capital, killing at least 10 people as the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff was visiting Kabul, officials said. Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. was in Kabul to meet with President Ashraf Ghani, according to the president's office. At least 41 people were wounded in the attacks, said a spokesman for the Health Ministry.

Spain's Sánchez loses bid to form government: Spain's caretaker prime minister failed to receive the endorsement of the parliament to form another government, increasing political instability and pushing the country toward a fourth general election in five years. Pedro Sánchez tried to entice the far-left United We Can party into a government coalition, but the rivals failed to agree on how to divide up cabinet and other posts. Lawmakers have until Sept. 23 to break the deadlock or voters will be called back to the polls for the second time in seven months and the fourth time since 2015.

Ex-Israeli leader, others join forces ahead of elections: A trio of forces on the Israeli left — including former prime minister Ehud Barak — have joined forces as elections loom, looking to pose a powerful contrast to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conservative Likud party. The Democratic Union would be made up of Barak's Democratic Israel faction, the dovish Meretz party and senior Labor Party official Stav Shaffir. The "do-over" September elections were scheduled after Netanyahu failed to form a parliamentary majority following his win in April's vote.

— From news services