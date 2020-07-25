The president elevated Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohamed Guled to prime minister in an acting capacity.
— Reuters
Russians again protest arrest of regional governor: Tens of thousands of people took to the streets again Saturday in the Russian city of Khabarovsk to protest the arrest of the regional governor on murder charges. Sergei Furgal has been in a Moscow jail since his arrest on July 9, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has named an acting successor. Protesters in Khabarovsk see the charges against Furgal as unsubstantiated and demand that he stand trial at home.
Rampages by Azerbaijanis and Armenians trigger arrests: Police in Moscow and St. Petersburg have detained dozens of people after Azerbaijanis and Armenians have engaged in fights and violent rampages, venting their anger over recent cross-border clashes between the two ex-Soviet nations. At least 20 people have been killed in shelling between the two South Caucasus neighbors this month.
Pakistani police investigate journalist's death: Pakistani police are investigating the shooting death of a local journalist to determine whether a provincial minister was behind the killing. The development comes a day after the family of Anwar Jan accused Abdul Rehman Khetran, a minister for food in Baluchistan province, of hiring gunmen to kill Jan on Thursday. Khetran has denied being involved.
— From news services