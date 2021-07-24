The regulatory assault mirrors Beijing’s broader campaign against the growing heft of Chinese Internet companies.
It also stems from a deeper backlash against the industry, as excessive tutoring is seen as tormenting youths, burdening parents with excessive fees and exacerbating inequalities in society.
— Bloomberg News
THE VATICAN
Holy See's real estate holdings disclosed
The Vatican on Saturday released information on its real estate holdings for the first time, revealing it owns more than 5,000 properties as part of its most detailed financial disclosures ever.
The information was contained in two documents — each with an unprecedented number of pie charts, graphs and maps — and two interviews. A 30-page budget showed the Holy See owning 4,051 properties in Italy and about 1,120 abroad, not including its embassies around the world. Many of the properties were rented to Catholic Church employees at lower-than-market rates.
The documentation also showed ownership of properties as investments in upscale areas of London, Geneva and Paris.
— Reuters
Russia bans popular Communist Party candidate: Russian electoral authorities barred Pavel Grudinin, a well-known Communist Party candidate, from running in September's parliamentary election. Grudinin, who won 12 percent of votes when he challenged Vladimir Putin in a 2018 presidential election, was excluded from a candidate list because the Prosecutor's Office had found he held shares in a foreign company. Grudinin, a wealthy farm boss, denied having any foreign assets.
Low-lying communities in Manila evacuated: Philippine authorities moved thousands of residents in the capital, Manila, out of low-lying communities as heavy monsoon rains, compounded by a tropical storm, flooded the city and nearby provinces. The national disaster agency said about 15,000 people had moved into evacuation centers.
Thousands in France protest virus pass: Some 160,000 people across France protested a bill requiring everyone to have a special virus pass to enter restaurants and mandating coronavirus vaccinations for all health-care workers. Police fired water cannons and tear gas on rowdy protesters in Paris, although most gatherings were orderly. Similar protests were held in neighboring Italy.
— From news services