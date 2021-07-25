Tunisians rose up in revolution in 2011 against decades of autocracy, installing a democratic system that has ensured some new freedoms but has not delivered economic prosperity.
“Many people were deceived by hypocrisy, treachery and robbery of the rights of the people,” Saied said in a statement carried on state media.
“I warn any who think of resorting to weapons . . . and whoever shoots a bullet, the armed forces will respond with bullets,” he added.
The president has been enmeshed in political disputes with Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi for more than a year as the country has grappled with an economic crisis, a looming fiscal crunch and a flailing response to the covid-19 pandemic.
Saied said his actions were in line with Article 80 of the constitution, and he cited the article to suspend the immunity of members of parliament.
— Reuters
NIGERIA
28 students kidnapped in northern town freed
Kidnappers in Nigeria have released 28 of the more than 120 students who were abducted at the beginning of July from Bethel Baptist High School in the northern town of Damishi.
Church officials handed those children over to their parents at the school on Sunday. But the Rev. Israel Akanji, president of the Baptist Convention, said more than 80 other children are still being held by the gunmen.
So far, 34 children kidnapped from the school on July 5 have either been released or have escaped from the custody of the gunmen. It is unclear when the other children will be released. The gunmen reportedly have demanded the equivalent of about $1,200 for each student.
Akanji said the church did not pay any ransoms because it is opposed to paying criminals, but he added that it was unable to stop the children’s families from taking any actions they deem fit to secure the students’ release.
A police spokesman said security forces and civilian defense forces were on a routine rescue patrol July 12 around the forests near the village of Tsohon Gaya when they found three exhausted kidnapped victims roaming in the bush. Two other students escaped on Tuesday.
Gunmen have carried out a spate of mass abductions from schools in northern Nigeria this year, mainly seeking ransoms.
President Muhammadu Buhari, who won election on hopes that he would tackle Nigeria’s security challenges, has been unable to do much in addressing the growing cases of mass abductions from schools.
— Associated Press
Hamas supporters launch incendiary balloons into Israel: Incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip caused at least three blazes in southern Israel, Israeli media reported. The launches came two months after an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas. In an initial response, COGAT, the Israeli defense body that oversees Palestinian civilian affairs, announced that Israel was cutting the fishing zone for Gazan fishermen in half, from 12 nautical miles to six.
Fires ravage Italian island of Sardinia: Fires raged on Italy's Mediterranean island of Sardinia, where nearly 400 people were evacuated overnight. Firefighters said several homes were damaged in the island's western interior region. Civil protection authorities said a preliminary survey indicates that 10,000 acres have been consumed by flames around Montiferru, near the center of Italy's second-largest island.
Fire in Chinese warehouse kills 15: A fire at a warehouse in China's northeast has killed 15 people and injured 25, the city government said. The cause of the fire at the warehouse, in an industrial park in Changchun in Jilin province, is under investigation, the city government said on its social media account.
— From news services