World Digest: July 25, 2022

A man who targeted homeless people fatally shot two men in a Vancouver, B.C., suburb before being shot and killed by police, authorities said Monday. Two other people were injured. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said an emergency response team found the gunman not far from where a man was found with a gunshot to his leg. During an interaction with police, the gunman was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

In addition to the man shot in the leg, a woman was shot and is in critical condition, police said.

Authorities said most of the shootings were in downtown Langley, a town of 26,000 about 30 miles southeast of Vancouver.

Mass shootings are less common in Canada than in the United States. The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history occurred in 2020, with 22 killed.

— Reuters

IAEA cameras to be off until deal's restoration

Iran will keep the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s cameras turned off until a 2015 nuclear deal is restored, the head of the country’s Atomic Energy Organization said Monday, state media reported.

Mohammad Eslami also said Iran would not address alleged unexplained uranium traces as demanded by the International Atomic Energy Agency. In June, the IAEA Board of Governors passed a resolution criticizing

Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites.

Iran told the IAEA that it had removed the agency’s equipment, including 27 cameras installed under the 2015 pact with world powers.

“We will not turn on the IAEA cameras until the other side returns to the nuclear deal,” Eslami said.

The pact imposed curbs on Iran’s nuclear activities in return for the easing of sanctions. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018, reimposing sanctions.

— Reuters

Abe suspect to undergo mental evaluation

The suspect in former Japanese prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination will be detained until late November for mental evaluation so prosecutors can determine whether to formally press murder charges and send him to trial, officials said Monday.

Abe was shot while making a campaign speech in western Japan on July 8.

The Nara District Court said it had granted permission for prosecutors to detain the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, for psychiatric examination until Nov. 29, when they must decide whether to file charges. His current detention was to expire later this month.

Yamagami, 41, has told police he killed Abe because of his links to a religious group that he hated. The suspect’s reported statements and other evidence suggest he was distressed because his mother’s donations to Sun Myung Moon’s Unification Church had bankrupted the family.

— Associated Press

6 killed at Mexico drug rehab center: Gunmen killed five men and one woman at a private drug rehabilitation center in western Mexico, authorities said. The prosecutor's office in Jalisco state said the attack occurred in Tlaquepaque, a suburb of the state capital, Guadalajara. Jalisco is home to the drug cartel of the same name and has been plagued by violence between rival factions of the cartel.

Congolese protesters ransack U.N. peacekeepers' offices: Hundreds of protesters attacked a United Nations peacekeeping force's warehouse and looted offices in Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, demanding that the mission leave for failing to protect the population. Tensions are high in the region, where clashes between the army and the M23 rebel group have displaced thousands. Attacks by militants linked to the Islamic State also continue despite a year-long state of emergency.

— From news services

